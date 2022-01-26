Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Food News

Down The Rabbit Hole for the Fried Mozzarella Cheese Sticks of Your Childhood Dreams

January 26, 2022 4:00AM

Served in threes, there's enough here for two people.
Served in threes, there's enough here for two people. Doyle Rader
There’s something comforting about fried mozzarella cheese. Served as an appetizer or standalone dish, it's a staple of Americana and our penchant for fried food. Aside from the delectable gooey interior and crispy, golden-brown coating, fried mozzarella sticks — the good ones at least — also carry a sense of nostalgia.

When I was growing up, the local Italian restaurant in my neighborhood served massive, hand-breaded fried mozzarella sticks. I still remember them fondly. Sadly, that attention to detail and quality is hard to find in Dallas these days. So much of the city’s cheese sticks come frozen in a bag before hitting the fryer, but at least one local spot is crafting fried cheese with care.

The Rabbit Hole Bar and Grill on Ross Avenue is in a humble stand-alone space that once housed Eastbound and Down Icehouse. The kitchen here is turning out fried mozzarella the way it should be — from scratch.

The Rabbit Hole’s approach to the American classic stands out. Almost everywhere it’s found on a menu, the dish diners receive has a disturbing uniformity to it. It’s the sad result of the homogenization of food through wholesale corporate suppliers. Even the neighborhood Italian spot of my youth now marches in lockstep, serving Sysco-fied fried cheese.
click to enlarge DOYLE RADER
Doyle Rader
At Rabbit Hole you’ll receive three monstrous panko-crusted sticks, fried to a perfect golden brown and dusted with Parmesan cheese. Inside, the cheese fills every crevice; no bites of just hollow breading. Split a whole stick in half and the cheese-pull is food porn primed for social media.

Each serving comes with a side of marinara and ranch. Bring a friend along to share with; one and a half sticks are more than enough for one person. At $8, it won’t set you back much. Try the habanero cheese sticks for a dollar more.

Rabbit Hole is making cheese sticks better than they have any business doing. Stumbling across it was such a gratifying moment. If you’re heading into or out of downtown Dallas by way of Old East Dallas, popping in for fried mozzarella is well worth the stop.

The Rabbit Hole Bar and Grill, 3826 Ross Ave. (Old East Dallas). Open 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Monday - Sunday.
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation