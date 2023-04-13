Everest Brings Nepali and Indian Cuisine to Plano

We happened upon Everest during a recent quest to sample and describe as many forms and types of dumplings as we could in North Texas. The attraction was the momo, a dumpling native to Nepal. This brings up an interesting question: Should these dishes be referred to as Nepali or Nepalese? The preferred term seems to be Nepali, with Nepalese, as a noun or adjective, used only in proper names that have not yet changed to the current usage — the most common example given being “Royal Nepalese Army.” With such linguistic minutiae out of the way, let us dive in and find out what we discovered after summiting all that Everest in Plano had to offer.
We started with some bullet naan and mixed vegetable pakoras. The naan, stuffed with hot green chilies and bits of potato, was hot in both Scoville units and temperature and perfectly cooked with a slightly charred edge. The pakoras were described in the menu as as gobi, potato, onion and jalapeño stuffed with basin pepper and deep fried, but they arrived on our plate in a deconstructed state with some chutney for dipping. Not what we were expecting, but it was serviceable nonetheless.
another location in Irving that we previously visited, each has its own website and different (though overlapping) menus. We’re not really sure how connected they are, and while neither location quite reach the heights of their Himalayan namesake, we appreciate the effort and variety they bring to the area and are thankful for the chance to sample the cuisine of Nepal at a much more comfortable elevation.
2300 McDermott Road, No. 570, Plano. Tuesday – Sunday, 12:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
3310 W. Rochelle Road, Irving. Daily, noon – 11 p.m.