First Look

101 Paratha Serves 101 Varieties (We Counted) of Fresh Baked Indian Bread

It'll take a couple of trips to get through the whole menu, but the soft Indian bread stuffed with meats, cheese, nuts and chickpeas (and much more) is worth it. Plus the weekend buffet is a steal.
August 30, 2023
Parathas come with a side of Indian yogurt and your choice of colorful dipping sauces.
Parathas come with a side of Indian yogurt and your choice of colorful dipping sauces. Anisha Holla
Count all the parathas on the menu here and you’ll find exactly one past 100. With a name that checks out, we wanted to try this slightly more casual sibling to parent restaurant India 101, lauded as one of North America’s largest Indian buffets. In fact, long lines at owner Sunil Puri's first restaurant venture are what pushed him to open 101 Paratha, Dallas’s first and only restaurant that serves just over 100 varieties of Indian flatbread.

“Back home in India, we eat paratha every weekend," Puri says. "It’s a comfort food for us Indians that I really just wanted to bring here to Irving."

Inside is inviting, with umbrellas dangling upside down from the ceiling and bright orange walls, along with the requisite greenery.
click to enlarge
101 Paratha is right next to its sibling restaurant, India 101. We know, confusing.
Anisha Holla
A traditional South Asian flatbread, the paratha has origins in the North Indian state of Punjab. Soft layers of dough are stuffed with just about anything: boiled eggs, shredded cheese or spiced meat. Different doughs, stuffings and geographic influences mean that there are almost infinite permutations of the Indian delicacy: spicy, tangy and sweet.

A couple of customer favorites are enough to sate the appetites of a hungry table. Priced from $10 to $13 each, parathas come served in large skillets and sliced into eight pieces. Experiment with the paneer parathas, stuffed with variations of Indian cottage cheese tossed in spicy marinades.
click to enlarge
The customer favorite 'Anda Oye Oye' is stuffed with shredded hard-boiled egg.
Anisha Holla

A butter chicken paratha is filled with shredded chicken slathered in a creamy butter masala. Clever nomenclature like the Jal Ki Rani (queen of the ocean) has marinated fish seasoned with dry mango powder and chilies. About 15 minutes fill the interlude between ordering and the arrival of your meal. Aromas wafting from nearby tables make the wait less bearable.

However, wait times aren’t a worry on weekends, when the Paratha is exclusively buffet-style. Indulge in a self-serve spread of more than 15 different parathas — cheese, meat, vegetables and dessert — for $17.
click to enlarge
A self-serve achar bar offers eight types of spiced Indian pickles.
Anisha Holla
It’s not a bad idea to come back a couple more times to experiment with new things on the menu. Parathas stuffed with almond chicken, cream cheese and dried fruits are some we didn’t even get around to reading about until the tail end of our visit. But, that's a lot of reading, so who can blame us?

Purists can request their paratha to be baked in a tandoor at no extra charge. There's also a self-serve bar with Indian pickles (achar) and yogurt-based lassis (mango, sweet or salted).

101 Paratha, 3311 Regent Blvd., Irving. Monday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 5:30–9:30 p.m.;  Friday – Sunday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 6–10 p.m.
Anisha Holla is a freelance food writer for the Dallas Observer, a position that grew from her love for both food and storytelling. A university student by day and an avid eater by night, she loves exploring the hidden spots in Dallas’ eclectic food scene.
Contact: Anisha Holla

