101 Paratha Serves 101 Varieties (We Counted) of Fresh Baked Indian Bread

Count all the parathas on the menu here and you’ll find exactly one past 100. With a name that checks out, we wanted to try this slightly more casual sibling to parent restaurant India 101, lauded as one of North America’s largest Indian buffets. In fact, long lines at owner Sunil Puri's first restaurant venture are what pushed him to open 101 Paratha, Dallas’s first and only restaurant that serves just over 100 varieties of Indian flatbread.
“Back home in India, we eat paratha every weekend," Puri says. "It’s a comfort food for us Indians that I really just wanted to bring here to Irving."
Inside is inviting, with umbrellas dangling upside down from the ceiling and bright orange walls, along with the requisite greenery.
A couple of customer favorites are enough to sate the appetites of a hungry table. Priced from $10 to $13 each, parathas come served in large skillets and sliced into eight pieces. Experiment with the paneer parathas, stuffed with variations of Indian cottage cheese tossed in spicy marinades.
A butter chicken paratha is filled with shredded chicken slathered in a creamy butter masala. Clever nomenclature like the Jal Ki Rani (queen of the ocean) has marinated fish seasoned with dry mango powder and chilies. About 15 minutes fill the interlude between ordering and the arrival of your meal. Aromas wafting from nearby tables make the wait less bearable.
However, wait times aren’t a worry on weekends, when the Paratha is exclusively buffet-style. Indulge in a self-serve spread of more than 15 different parathas — cheese, meat, vegetables and dessert — for $17.
Purists can request their paratha to be baked in a tandoor at no extra charge. There's also a self-serve bar with Indian pickles (achar) and yogurt-based lassis (mango, sweet or salted).
101 Paratha, 3311 Regent Blvd., Irving. Monday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 5:30–9:30 p.m.; Friday – Sunday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 6–10 p.m.