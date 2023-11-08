Fond Brings Lunch, Aperitivo Hour and Olive Oil-Topped Soft Serve to Downtown Dallas

Fond is a lovely new restaurant inside Santander Tower (formerly Thanksgiving Tower) in downtown Dallas. It's the creation of two Dallas food veterans, Jennie Kelley and Brandon Moore, who have been behind restaurant pop-ups such as Frank, Better Half and Deep Weiner. They've put roots down and are offering lunch along with an aperitivo hour.
a lovely brunch. At Fond, a ground-floor space, the dining room is done in off-white tones and light wood; large glass windows allow for lots of natural light.
The menu has a couple of light options for the table along with salads, soups, sandwiches and a daily special. No more than 20 items all told; a nice number of options but not a heavy read.
We started our lunch with a Tower Club: thick cuts of roasted turkey and an even thicker cut of crispy pork belly. It comes on ciabatta bread with Swiss, cheddar, tomato and aioli. This is a fantastically solid sandwich.
The grilled cheese sandwich comes on a toasted house sourdough with three kinds of cheese (sharp cheddar, Parmesan and Comté) with a light smear of tomato jam ($12). A Caesar has crispy capers and a fun house-made "everything sourdough Parmesan crumble" that is extra tasty and crunchy ($12).
Aperitivo hour, 3–7 p.m., Monday through Friday, is a fine way to ease out of work mode and into whatever mode awaits you after work. Just a little snack and drink to bridge the day.
Fond carries natural wines and a good selection of local craft beer; a modest collection of bottles behind the bar rounds off the booze menu.
The latter half of the aperitivo menu has Detroit-style pizzas (not very European, but let's not quibble over pizza) made with a sourdough crust and secret cheese blend.
We didn't try it when we visited, but we spotted a lot of soft serve on Fond's Instagram page — topped with a light drizzle of olive oil, which apparently is a whole thing in Italy. The ice cream is made from scratch in-house, and they roll out new flavors often like pistachio, Dr Pepper, pineapple and blueberry. It's considered a palate cleanser and comes with a swirl of olive oil and a pinch of Maldon salt.
Fond, Santander Tower, 1601 Elm. St. Monday – Friday, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 3–7 p.m.