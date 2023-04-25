 Brunch News: From the Space to Every Bite of Food, Parterre is Winning | Dallas Observer
Brunch

Parterre in Downtown Dallas: from Brunch to Nightcaps

April 25, 2023 6:00AM

Grade A French toast at Parterre.
Dallas is splitting at its spandex seams with brunch options. It's an entire subculture; after a long week of work, we like to roll out of bed "whenever" and start day-drinking with a savory or sweet (or both) meal. Who could fault anyone for that?
click to enlarge
The dining space at Parterre is attractive and welcoming.
Parterre, on the bottom floor of Santander Tower on Elm Street, comes from Mike Mettendorf, who also owns State Street Cafe in the State Thomas neighborhood and La Reunion in the Bishop Arts District. The name, Parterre, refers to an area adjacent to theater stages decades ago (the pit in modern parlance). It's an homage to the theaters that once lined Elm Street.

Downtown is a fickle place. On some weekends it's bustling, and it seems to be getting busier during the week, at least since the long pause of the pandemic. Mettendorf says he's seen a marked improvement in volume so far this season, and the restaurant is typically filled for brunch and lunch hours, including the weekends. Nights are tougher, but Parterre recently reopened for some evening hours. "We have some promising projections and plan to further expand our hours and offering in the summer," Mettendorf said.

We were here for brunch and the coffee bar, but a night at Parterre seems to call for a black dress and cocktails.

Which is all great to hear because there's always been a special energy to downtown: old and new, shiny and dirty. It's a reflection of both economy and culture.

Inside Parterre, the dining room is flooded with sunlight from the floor-to-ceiling windows; however, in the back there is a long banquette offering some dim, cozy spots. Just like La Reunion, the dining room is a mix between relaxed dining space and living room; after eating you'll be in no hurry to leave. Alas, we only stayed for brunch.
click to enlarge
Parterre uses Novel beans exclusively, like in this cortado.
We started with a cortado, equal parts espresso and milk. Parterre uses Novel Coffee exclusively, single-origin direct from the source. It's served in a short glass perfect for 2 ounces each of espresso and milk. 

Then we got straight to business with a plate of French toast ($12) made from La Casita croissants smushed into squares, then toasted in a pan with butter, rendering a magical mix of caramelized sugar, butter and croissants. Fresh strawberries laze over toast, but clearly, strawberry juice was drizzled over the plate, as each bite had a pop of the tart fruit. With warm Grade A syrup and James Brown's Soul Power playing overhead, I could hear all the flavors and textures coalescing in each bite.

click to enlarge
Parterre uses Starship Bagels for its breakfast sandwiches.
Parterre gets its bagels from Starship Bagels just down the street. The B.E.C Pretzel Bago Sando comes with a perfectly cooked (meaning not overcooked) omelet, thick house-cured bacon, cheese, avocado and a garlic and shallot aioli ($13).

click to enlarge
A strip of house-made bacon sits like a crown atop a simple breakfast taco.
One bacon breakfast taco is actually a meal here. Or get it as a side with the croissant loaf French toast. (Yes, do that, do that, do do that that that; gold star and BFF forever if you can name that song.) A glorious thick slice of bacon and avocado with eggs are wrapped in a warm toasted tortilla for, honestly, a steal at $4.

But then there's a Croque Madame on the menu, which we'd put a pretty penny down is amazing, based on the other dishes. And we spotted a spicy chicken and waffle sandwich pass through the dining room that deserved applause. Plus the Brunch Smashburger ($15) comes with more of that thick bacon and A-Bar-N-Ranch beef on a La Casita Bun and an egg, which qualifies it to be listed in the brunch portion of the menu. It's also on the lunch menu without the egg, and we're glad about that.
click to enlarge
Bright orange tobiko comes atop the ahi tuna.
We also tried the Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl ($15) from the lunch and salads section of the menu. This bowl is topped with bright orange tobiko (flying fish roe) and was a killer dish with chilled soy-marinated tuna and seaweed salad. Even the cucumbers were amazing.

Needless to say, Parterre should be added to your dining shortlist. All of the dishes we tried were individually stellar, and there are other dishes we want to come back to try. Service is casual and attentive. And the space has a subdued vibe.

With extended evening hours, we'd love to check this spot out for a cocktail in the evening. The bar menu includes seasonal cocktails (old fashioned, Manhattan, Vieux Carre) for about $15 each. There's also an interesting selection of local craft beers and a robust wine menu.

Parking in the Santader garage below the restaurant is free for four hours with validation. Follow Parterre on Instagram for updates on live music as well.

Parterre, 1601 Elm St. Monday–Tuesday, 7 a.m.–6 p.m.; Wednesday–Friday, 7 a.m.–10 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.–10 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.
