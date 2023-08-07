 First Look: Bad Chicken is a Smoked Wing Hotness | Dallas Observer
First Look

First Look: Bad Chicken Is Bad Ass

We tried the wings, Nashville Hot chicken sandwiches, nuggets and cheesecake bites at Bad Chicken.
August 7, 2023
Smoked wings, cold beer and curly fries at Bad Chicken.
Smoked wings, cold beer and curly fries at Bad Chicken. Angie Quebedeaux
A new chicken joint hatched last November in Preston Center called Bad Chicken, occupying the spot that used to house A Corn Dog with No Name.

Now, you might wonder why someone would name a restaurant Bad Chicken. (You might wonder as well about the corn dog joint, but that's an old story.)  Were they serving chicken with salmonella? Were they having a feud with a gang of rebellious roosters? Not quite. New restaurateur Bobby Shuey was originally set to partner on this endeavor with his friend David, and rather than call it Bobby and David’s Chicken, they shortened it to “BAD” Chicken. David is no longer involved with the business, but the name was catchy, so Shuey and new partner, Tim Woehr, decided to keep it. (One imagines that BAT Chicken might have a few branding issues.)

The two moved into their current location knowing that Preston Center will be knocking down the building later this year to erect two new high-rises. This short-term lease arrangement was a perfect opportunity for them to test a brick-and-mortar environment before a long-term commitment, which there are plans for.

Bad Chicken offer nuggets, sandwiches, salads, tacos and desserts along with more than 20 house-made sauces for the birds. Plus they claim to have the “baddest wings in town," per a sign on the front door. We had to see about that.

The wings are smoked then flash-fried and come with two sauces. We ordered the eight-piece ($11.99) wings, naked with a side of hot honey habanero. While several of the sauces are mild, make sure you have a cold beverage next to you. The wings have a nice smoky flavor. A dunk in the sauce renders a solid combination of smoky, sweet and light your mouth on fire.

click to enlarge Sweet Mama nuggets drenched in Thai and Sriracha mayo.
Next up was the Sweet Mama Nuggets ($8.99), each order coming with 15 to 20 bite-sized nuggets. For sauces this time we went for the sweet Thai and Sriracha mayo. Each bite was tender and flavorful, and even with the Sriracha mayo it wasn't too spicy. If you’re placing an order to go, we recommend getting them plain with the sauces on the side, so they are still crunchy when you get home. Other flavors offered for the nuggets include Honey Bang, Peanut Butter and Jelly and BBQ Bomb. There are grilled nuggets for those seeking something a little lighter.

click to enlarge A grilled Nashville hot chicken sandwich
On to the chicken sandwiches, of which there are six types: traditional, grilled, Buffalo, bacon PB&J, Nashville Hot and a slider. We chose the Nashville Hot sandwich ($10.99) topped with melted pepper jack cheese, hot honey and Sriracha mayo. It was not as hot as other Nashville Hot sandwiches we've had, and for that we were appreciative. The meat was tender inside and crispy on the outside with a combination of Sriracha and honey that worked nicely.

click to enlarge Cheesecake bites with a blueberry compote
Salads and tacos are also available as are kids' combos. Save room for the fried cheesecake egg rolls ($6.99). Perfectly fried dough stuffed with a sweet cheesecake filling and served with a blueberry compote and powdered sugar: a perfect little bite to top off your meal.

Bad Chicken, 6030 Luther Lane, Monday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Angie Quebedeaux is a freelance food writer for the Observer. A "ragin' Cajun" from Lafayette, she's been in Dallas since 2002. She is an HR director by day and loves to “laissez les bon temps rouler.”

