 First Look: Black Agave Cocina y Cantina in Farmers Branch | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

First Look

First Look: Black Agave Cocina y Cantina

Black Agave opened last fall and offers another option for both traditional and Tex-Mex dishes in North Dallas.
February 20, 2024
Black Agave in Farmers Branch offers several takes on both traditional and Tex-Mex favorites, along with ample drink options.
Black Agave in Farmers Branch offers several takes on both traditional and Tex-Mex favorites, along with ample drink options. Hank Vaughn
Share this:
Black Agave Cocina y Cantina, a newish spot that opened last fall and is led by executive chef Omar Adame, is a slightly elevated Tex-Mex and traditional Mexican restaurant that takes up residence in the Mercer Boardwalk development in Farmers Branch.

We slipped in for an early dinner recently and were not disappointed. While we looked over the cocktail selections we munched on the chips and salsa, both red and green and tasting fresh and lively — the red with a spice level that sneaks up on you.
click to enlarge Black Agave's paisono swirl and guero fiestero cocktails.
A couple of cocktails: paisano swirl and guero fiestero.
Hank Vaughn
The menu offers a few agave flights and several varieties of micheladas, but in the end we went with a paisano swirl and a guero fiestero. The former is a frozen sangria swirl and the latter is prepared with Camarena Reposado tequila, Illegal Joven, tepache, guajillo, lime juice, Fresca and chamoy and served in an attractive glass with a Banderilla (tamarind candy) straw.
click to enlarge Black Agave's short rib tablitas are rojo beans, jalapeño, queso blanco, crema, guacamole and charred green onions in a molcajete.
Short rib tablitas.
Hank Vaughn
We ordered a couple of starters, short rib tablitas and a rajas con queso dip. The short ribs arrived in a molcajete filled to the brim with grilled short rib, jalapeño, guacamole and chargrilled green onions along with several corn tortillas. This fantastic dish, a bit large for a starter, was easily enough for four.
click to enlarge Black Agave's rajas con queso dip.
Rajas con queso dip.
Hank Vaughn
The rajas con queso dip is prepared with poblano chilies, cheese, crema, garlic and onion and garnished with cilantro. It provided a wonderfully cheesy full-bodied flavor. This can be ordered as an enchilada or taco filling as well and is something we will definitely try in the future.
click to enlarge
Pork belly taco plate.
Hank Vaughn
Our first main was a taco plate, which comes three to an order and is served with rice and beans. Protein options include fish, shrimp, pork belly, chicken and steak. We went with pork belly as we usually do whenever such an option exists. They arrived on three corn tortillas of street taco size, each dressed with a dollop of guacamole and some fresh corn and tomato pico, along with a side of red sauce. These were good, if lacking a bit of crispiness that we prefer.
click to enlarge Black Agave's la diabla shrimp.
La diabla shrimp
Hank Vaughn
The second main was a La diabla shrimp, which was devilishly good if not almost a bit too spicy. It was almost curry-like, attractively served with five large shrimp to an order, smothered in spicy chili sauce atop lavender rice and fried plantains.

Black Agave has different daily specials, such as $4 house margarita Mondays, taco Tuesdays and crudo Thursdays, as well as a weekend brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with sopes Benedicts, steak and eggs, brisket enchiladas and mimosa and margarita flights and carafes of sangria for $10.

1980 Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway, Farmers Branch. Daily, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Hank Vaughn is a freelance writer who enjoys sharing and overthinking his food and drink experiences, both good and bad, from his culinary journeys with his wife across North Texas and beyond.
Contact: Hank Vaughn

Trending

This New Cookie Shop is The Dirtiest in Town and We're Obsessed

Dessert

This New Cookie Shop is The Dirtiest in Town and We're Obsessed

By Anisha Holla
Bellini's Old School Italian Vibe Thrives Decades On

Food & Drink News

Bellini's Old School Italian Vibe Thrives Decades On

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Dan's Bagels Brings an East Coast Delicacy to North Dallas

First Look

Dan's Bagels Brings an East Coast Delicacy to North Dallas

By Anisha Holla
Shodo Is a Fusion of Traditional and Innovative Japanese Cuisine

First Look

Shodo Is a Fusion of Traditional and Innovative Japanese Cuisine

By Aaren Prody
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation