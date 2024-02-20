First Look: Black Agave Cocina y Cantina

Black Agave Cocina y Cantina, a newish spot that opened last fall and is led by executive chef Omar Adame, is a slightly elevated Tex-Mex and traditional Mexican restaurant that takes up residence in the Mercer Boardwalk development in Farmers Branch.
We slipped in for an early dinner recently and were not disappointed. While we looked over the cocktail selections we munched on the chips and salsa, both red and green and tasting fresh and lively — the red with a spice level that sneaks up on you.
Black Agave has different daily specials, such as $4 house margarita Mondays, taco Tuesdays and crudo Thursdays, as well as a weekend brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with sopes Benedicts, steak and eggs, brisket enchiladas and mimosa and margarita flights and carafes of sangria for $10.
We slipped in for an early dinner recently and were not disappointed. While we looked over the cocktail selections we munched on the chips and salsa, both red and green and tasting fresh and lively — the red with a spice level that sneaks up on you.
Black Agave has different daily specials, such as $4 house margarita Mondays, taco Tuesdays and crudo Thursdays, as well as a weekend brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with sopes Benedicts, steak and eggs, brisket enchiladas and mimosa and margarita flights and carafes of sangria for $10.
1980 Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway, Farmers Branch. Daily, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.