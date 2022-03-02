First Look: Bresnan Bread's Artisan Bakery Opens In McKinney

click to enlarge Matt and Jenna Bresnan's dream of a brick and mortar bake shop is finally a reality in McKinney. Chris Wolfgang

Orange cardamom morning buns, kouign amanns and an orange and pistachio danish with a vanilla cream filling are just a few of the delights available from Bresnan Bread and Pastry.



For the time being, Bresnan's Bread and Pastry is open on Saturday mornings. Preordering is still an option, which cuts off at noon on Tuesday for Saturday pickup in Dallas (150 Manufacturing St., #215, The Design District, from 9 to 11 a.m.). The shop will open at 7 a.m. each Saturday. Eventually, Matt would like to see the shop open as many as six days a week, but wants to take their time in expanding.



Bresnan's Bread and Pastry, 301-B E. Louisiana St., McKinney. 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.