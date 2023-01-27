Casa Pollastro's Brazilian-Italian Prix Fixe for $30 Is Massive

Recently, we noticed a new restaurant called Casa Pollastro taking shape in the old Picasso’s Pizza building in Far North Dallas. Intrigued, we did some Googling and learned that this place was created by Italian immigrants from the Serra Gaucha area of southern Brazil, and they’ve combined the culinary influences of each country into an Italo-Gaucho marriage of Brazilian and Italian dishes. What really caught our attention, however, was this from their menu:
“We offer a fixe prix meal for $29.99 a person. Below you will find the courses included. Our goal is to make you feel at home, and at our house no one leaves hungry. Each course can be repeated as often as desired.”
Unlimited portions of a mélange of Brazilian and Italian dishes for under $30? Sign us up. What’s more, the grand opening was just days away (Jan. 25), so we made reservations for that night.
galeto al primo canto, a traditional Brazilian dish prepared with a young chicken that is spatchcocked, marinated for hours and then grilled.
Casa Pollastro purports to be the only galeteria (a restaurant that serves galeto) in the country. Galeto refers to a way of roasting chicken (spatchcocked, with the backbone removed and the bird opened and flattened) and other dishes popular in the Gaúcho Highlands region of southern Brazil’s Rio Grande do Sul state.
The four courses (broadly speaking) are called entry, salad, main and dessert, but that sells it short. There are two entry options, two salad options, and the mains are subdivided into galetos, pasta and accompaniments. Each of these mains, furthermore, has several options: three different galetos, about ten pasta dishes and four different accompaniments.
It’s a lot to process, and we assumed we’d be asked to choose one from each course: one entry, one salad, one galeto, one pasta, one accompaniment and one dessert. That alone for $30 would be a great deal, but no. You don’t choose one from each course; you receive ALL the options from each course. It’s a lot of food. And, yes, you can ask for more of anything at any point during the meal. Did we mention that this was all for $30?
Now we were about to get to the mains, and at this point, had I been able to loosen my belt without calling attention to it I would have. We passed on the Parmesan-crusted galeto and went with the traditional version and the piri-piri, which is galeto brushed with spicy and piquant piri-piri sauce. We received half of each (pictured at top).
These birds are bigger than a Cornish hen, but not by much, and were perfectly grilled and seasoned — moist white meat with crispy skin. The spicy version wasn’t too spicy but at the end of the day, we preferred the straight, unadorned traditional version of the galeto al primo canto.
Did we mention that this is a lot of food? Of the two raviolis, we preferred the abóbora, which were filled with butternut squash in a sun-dried tomato sauce over the goiabada, which were filled with guava and seemed a bit sweet. The linguine was sauced in mozzarella, gouda, Parmesan and gorgonzola and was a rich cheesy bite with al dente pasta. The trecce had a poblano bechamel that gave it a bit of a kick but wasn’t overpowering, and the maccheroni were little rigatoni in a veal and beef sauce that probably would have been fine on its own but was a bit too heavy after sampling six other pastas and two chickens.
This was a lot of food, served in waves by friendly and attentive staff in an efficient manner, even if it was sometimes a bit overwhelming. It was so much food that we couldn’t take advantage of the offer to ask for more of anything (even though the servers repeatedly asked). Did we mention this was all for just $30 a person? When the check arrived, it turned out that it was actually just $25 a person. Maybe the $5 discount was a grand opening special, but two several-course dinners plus drinks for under $75 can’t be beat; we’ve paid almost that much for a single pasta dish elsewhere.
Once I purchase a bigger belt, we will definitely be returning.
18160 Dallas Parkway. Monday – Friday, 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, noon – 10 p.m.