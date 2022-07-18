First Look: Curry Up Now Brings Indian Fusion Food to The Colony

Rana and Akash Kapoor began serving Indian food in 2009 from the back of a broken-down taco truck in California. Thirteen years later, they proudly call themselves the “biggest and baddest” Indian food brand in the U.S., with over 16 brick-and-mortar locations. Now with the opening of their newest location in The Colony, North Texas residents get to see for themselves.
For starters, street tacos ($13.20) come three to a plate for sharing and are served on corn tortillas. The real originality of this dish comes from the ingredients: tacos are filled with curried chicken and topped with pico kachumber, a mix of diced tomatoes and tangy Indian pickle. While it definitely looks like a typical taco, the flavors inside say otherwise.
If you prefer your meal wrapped burrito-style, go for Curry Up’s signature burritos, which come filled with rice, sliced veggies, and your choice of proteins and sauce. If you’re feeling adventurous, try the “Punjabi by Nature,” a burrito with a rich spinach curry, garbanzo beans, rice and onion. The lamb burrito is another customer favorite, made with curried lamb meat, potatoes and a whole lot of rice. All burritos are served wrapped in a warm flour tortilla for a nice contrast of texture and flavor.
No matter what else you get here, ask for an order of the Naughty Naan, a dish that’s advertised as an Indian pizza. The base of the pizza is a fluffy slice of naan bread, slathered in Curry Up’s signature tikka masala and topped with shredded mozzarella, caramelized onions and jalapenos. Spinach enthusiasts can enjoy the saag paneer Naughty Naan, a similar pizza-style dish that comes with a thick spinach curry in place of tikka masala.
Curry Up Now, 5752 Grandscape Blvd.,The Colony, Tuesday – Saturday, Noon – 10 p.m.; Sunday, Noon – 9 p.m.; Closed Monday.