First Look: Greek Food and Chocolate Cake at Agora in Frisco

First Look

May 17, 2023 7:01AM

Gyro wraps are one of the more casual dishes here, served with a side of fries.
“Juiciest lamb shank,” “fluffiest pita bread," and “decadent chocolate cake” are just some of the comments that Yelp reviewers have made about Agora, Frisco's newest Greek restaurant. Named for the Greek word for “gathering place,” the newly opened spot hopes to bring Dallas more than just Greek food.

“We really want to connect families and friends together over the dinner table,” owner Mary Anne Salvaci says. Whether that connection happens over some juicy lamb shank, a fluffy pita pocket or a big hunk of layered chocolate cake, we were intrigued.
click to enlarge
Agora has some nice patio seating for good weather days. The sound system plays Greek music, too.
The restaurant is already well-known among locals for its unassuming restaurant front, which gives the impression of a fast-casual, grab-and-go type of eatery. It’s not too hard to mistake it for a Halal Guys-type place when you’re driving past. But the interior might catch you by surprise.

Dim lighting and various Greek trinkets flood the large dining space with an elegant, yet cozy feel, and the full-service bar in the corner is no less inviting. On good weather days, ask for a seat outside. The patio is dressed in grapevines, blue accents and a couple of witty neon signs for fun pictures. It's worth it to stay for a sit-down meal.

The owners of Agora want to stay true to authentic Greek fare.

“We use authentic spices and recipes, similar to those you could find in Greece,” Salvaci says. Start with an order of the baked feta ($11.50) that comes wrapped in flaky phyllo dough doused in a rich tomato sauce and served with a side of tzatziki sauce.

Feta rolls from Agroa, a Greek restaurant in Frisco.
Feta rolls come wrapped in a crispy phyllo dough and served with a side of creamy Tzatziki sauce.
Or try the feta rolls ($11), fried creamy feta cheese that crumbles gently in the mouth

Main entrees pay equal homage to authentic Greek cooking. The braised lamb shank ($26.95) is a must-try. Braised in a lemon vinaigrette, the popular dish comes served on a bed of fluffy mashed potatoes. Other options include Greek pastas, a layered moussaka dish and stuffed grape leaves.
Baked feta dish from the new Greek restaurant Agora in Frisco, TX
The baked feta dish comes in a hot pan, doused in a rich tomato gravy.
We were unaware that Greece is known for its chocolate cake, but Agora bakes a pretty good one, to say the least. Fluffy layers of dark-chocolate cake are separated by a rich chocolate cream, which is topped with dark chocolate flakes. Agora’s chocolate cake strikes a nice balance between creamy, fluffy and rich.

A large menu and sizable portions means you might have to return a few times to make your  way through a good portion of the offerings here. Come in with a moderate budget, a hungry group and enough time to sit down and enjoy the food. According to owner and chef Mary Anne Salvaci, “That’s what Greek food is all about.”

Agora, 5480 FM 423, Frisco. Tuesday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Sunday, noon – 8 p.m.; closed Monday.
Anisha Holla is a freelance food writer for the Dallas Observer, a position that grew from her love for both food and storytelling. A university student by day and an avid eater by night, she loves exploring the hidden spots in Dallas’ eclectic food scene.
Contact: Anisha Holla

