First Look: Mayer's Garden Brings An Iconic Name To Henderson Avenue's Newest Bar

Flash forward to the end of 2021 and a new Mayer's Garden has opened on Henderson Avenue and hopes to bring that same spirit of revelry to the space that used to be occupied by Jake's Burgers. Dallas restauranteurs Austin Rodgers and Garrett Mayer are behind the new establishment, which is nestled among other popular spots like High Fives, The Whippersnapper, The Old Monk and Spider Muprhy's, among others.
We stopped into Mayer's on a recent Monday to check out the new space. You won't find a zoo as you did in 1881, but the new iteration has a modern industrial interior that blends indoors and outdoors seamlessly, thanks to massive garage-style doors that open the patio to the dining room. Inside, the main dining room features plenty of warm wood tables and caramel-colored chairs, which softens the industrial tones. A massive television sits on one wall but is surrounded by wrought iron shelves filled with plants to reinforce the garden name.
Our eyes were also drawn to the menu section labeled "Nuggies," which admittedly is a word we don't see on menus that often. "Nuggies" are either chicken or portobello nuggets, battered and fried, then served by the bowl along with two dipping sauces from a quartet of choices. Intrigued, we opted for the more traditional chicken nuggies ($11) and came away impressed. Each bite of moist chicken was encased in a golden fried casing that managed to be crunchy all the way to the bottom of the bowl without becoming soggy. Odd name aside, a bowl of the addictive nuggies is easily enough for two people to share.
For a Monday night, Mayer's Garden sported a decent-sized crowd. While Monday Night Football aired on the televisions, young professionals in collared shirts and tailored pants seemed to make up the largest percentage of patrons.
Rodgers and Mayer envision Mayer's Garden as a game day spot, and it's easy to see the appeal of meeting up at Mayer's Garden with a group of friends. Solid food choices and a trendy space add to the appeal, and when spring weather arrives, we can see the patio at Mayer's Garden as a great spot to eat and imbibe on Henderson Avenue.
Mayer's Garden, 2422 N. Henderson Ave., 3 p.m. - 2 a.m. Tuesday - Friday, 11 a.m. - 2 a.m. Saturday, 11a.m. - midnight Sunday.