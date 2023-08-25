 First Look: Sugar and Sage Bakery in University Park | Dallas Observer
First Look

First Look: Sugar and Sage Bakery in University Park

Sugar & Sage, a bakery and coffee bar in University Park, offers items that are "kinda sweet, kinda salty."
August 25, 2023
Oatmeal cherry chocolate chip cookie, kouign-amann and a sour cream and onion pretzel.
Oatmeal cherry chocolate chip cookie, kouign-amann and a sour cream and onion pretzel. Hank Vaughn
Many high schoolers try to distance themselves from their parents in a time-honored show of rebellion that can be frustrating for both parents and children. But the Weinstein family has flipped that script. Sugar & Sage Bakery, a patisserie and coffee bar in University Park, is a full family affair, including a teenage daughter.

They’ve not gone it alone, however. They brought in a couple of chefs to help their venture succeed: Jill Bates, who serves as executive pastry chef, has over 20 years’ experience working with the likes of Chad Houser and Dean Fearing, and executive consulting chef Michael Laiskonis served as executive pastry chef at thrice Michelin-starred Le Bernardin in New York from 2004 to 2012.
Sugar & Sage offers a variety of pastries, breads, coffee and a few sandwiches in University Park in a bright and airy space.
Hank Vaughn
The space is bright and sleek, modern and inviting with an outside eating area to boot. Along with its sweet and savory items, Sugar & Sage offers coffee from Dallas-based Noble Coyote Coffee Roasters. Among the the sweets are brioche feuilletée, kouign-amann, Danish, muffins, croissants, doughnuts, cookies, cupcakes, brownies and banana bread; the savory consists of sandwiches such as caprese, ham and cheddar, and prosciutto and Gruyère. In addition to lattes, espresso and cappuccinos, there are frozen frappés and fruit drinks.
An array of sweet things to choose from including cupcakes, cookes, galettes, croissants, brioche feuilletée and kouign-amann.
Hank Vaughn
We decided to sample a bit of this and a bit of that after lunch recently, finally settling upon a kouign-amann, an oatmeal cherry chocolate chip cookie, a frozen peach lemonade, a sour cream and onion pretzel, and a latte.

The kouign-amann is always a favorite. While perhaps not as good as those found at the Village Baking Company, this little multi-layered cake made with laminated dough was still buttery, sweet and flaky. They’re worth a try, here, for research purposes if nothing else.

The oatmeal cookie was full of white chocolate chips and dried cherries and provided a great chew and flavor. A welcome addition compared to the raisins so often found in these cookies. Give us cherries every time.
Sour cream and onion pretzel.
Hank Vaughn
The pretzel was a bit disappointing. Though not bad, it needed a more prominent flavor profile. More sour cream powder atop and onion in the dough would have made us happier. Perhaps when they’re fresh out of the oven they are less dense as well.
Frozen peach lemonade.
Hank Vaughn
The drinks hit the marks: the frozen peach lemonade was refreshing and not too sweet, and the latte showed off the bold roasted flavors of the Noble Coyote roasters.
They really do.
Hank Vaughn

A large mirror greets visitors as they enter Sugar & Sage. “You bake me happy,” it says in bold lettering and it’s hard to argue with that sentiment. We’re glad to have a happy spot to enjoy some coffee and baked goods. 


4314 W. Lovers Lane. Tuesday – Sunday, 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.; closed Monday.
