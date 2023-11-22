 First Look: Namak Serves a Big Menu of Traditional Dishes in Downtown Dallas | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

First Look

Namak is an Homage to Indian Flavors in Downtown Dallas

There's a new Indian spot in downtown where the options are many.
November 22, 2023
Methi malai paneer is one of the restaurant's specialty dishes.
Methi malai paneer is one of the restaurant's specialty dishes. Anisha Holla
Share this:
Namak is a new Indian restaurant in downtown Dallas at the corner of N. Ervay Street and Pacific Avenue, where inviting aromas and warm light spill onto the street, tempting passersby. This combination, along with stellar Google reviews, lured us inside.

It’s been only four months since friends and business partners Manoj Pardeshi and Rahul Boricha opened the culinary gem as a place to share their love for the authentic flavors of India. The spot has since racked up support from suburban travelers, tourists and even local loyalists.
click to enlarge
There's a full-service bar, too.
Anisha Holla
“Honestly, we found a lack of authentic Indian food in the Dallas downtown area,” Boricha says. We just love being able to introduce people to all the different flavors of the Indian subcontinent. It’s definitely one of the most rewarding parts of this whole thing.”

The restaurant's name, which means salt, is said to focus on simple yet flavorful cuisine. We beg to differ: we think salt is a heavy understatement of a name. With an extensive menu and bold flavors, salt plays merely a supporting role.

A four-paged menu is both a blessing and a curse. Appetizers range from the chicken manchow soup, a spicy chicken broth crowned with crunchy noodles, to the gobi Manchurian, fried cauliflower bathed in sweet-and-spicy sauce.

click to enlarge
Masala chai is served to your table piping hot.
Anisha Holla
Freshly made masala chai is a must-try, served steaming hot and spiced with cinnamon, cloves and dates.

If navigating the starters seemed like a formidable task, try perusing a menu of over 40 different curries, tandoori kebabs and rice-based dishes. Namak’s signature Malai gravy is a cream-based sauce scented with cardamom and clove topped with paneer, chicken or even kofta (deep-fried balls of vegetables and cheese). For those seeking a spicier alternative, go for the dark orange tikka sauce tossed with chicken, paneer or fish. Korma, vindaloo and butter masala curries are all options as well.
click to enlarge
The chole batura is a spicy chickpea curry, accompanied by massive pieces of fried bread.
Anisha Holla

In our quest for an alternative to conventional Indian fare, we were intrigued by the chole batura, a bowl of spicy chickpea curry that looks a bit pitiful in size compared to the massive pieces of fried bread served alongside. The methi malai paneer comes cooked in a creamy fenugreek gravy and large cubes of paneer. Pair any of the curries with your choice of fluffy naan bread, basmati rice or perhaps one of the more than eight biryanis on offer.

Yes, the options are a plentiful, and we'll be back to try more.

1700 Pacific Ave., Sunday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11. a.m. – midnight.
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Anisha Holla is a freelance food writer for the Dallas Observer, a position that grew from her love for both food and storytelling. A university student by day and an avid eater by night, she loves exploring the hidden spots in Dallas’ eclectic food scene.
Contact: Anisha Holla

Trending

Via Triozzi: The Italian Restaurant Dallas Craves

Restaurant Reviews

Via Triozzi: The Italian Restaurant Dallas Craves

By Chris Wolfgang
The 15 Best Pizza Joints in Dallas

Best Of Dallas

The 15 Best Pizza Joints in Dallas

By Angie Quebedeaux
Eataly Kick-starts the Holidays With Panettone and Gift Boxes

Holidays

Eataly Kick-starts the Holidays With Panettone and Gift Boxes

By Aaren Prody
Sotiria: Authentic Greek Food Hidden in McKinney

Food & Drink News

Sotiria: Authentic Greek Food Hidden in McKinney

By Anisha Holla
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation