Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Barbecue

First Look: Parry Avenue Barbecue Co.'s Ribs Deliver

September 28, 2021 4:00AM

A rib and brisket plate with two sides from the recently opened Parry Avenue Barbecue Co.
A rib and brisket plate with two sides from the recently opened Parry Avenue Barbecue Co. Doyle Rader
Pitmaster Leo Morales boasts that his new barbecue joint, Parry Avenue Barbecue Co. (PABC), serves the best ribs in Texas. His claim comes from a place of confidence — he’s won awards — rather than bravado.

On a recent visit to his newly opened restaurant, it was easy to see why he’s so proud of his ribs. They’re worth the hype.

The meaty pork ribs are juicy with a flavorful, rich bark with noticeable notes of smoky pepper throughout. A two meat and two sides plate cost $18 — it’s enough to share — and comes with three hefty ribs.

While the plate comes with a side of barbecue sauce, the ribs don’t need it. The piquancy of the bark and smoke that permeates each bite isn’t worth masking. Save the sauce for the slice of white bread that comes on the side.
click to enlarge Pitmaster Leo Morales with his smoker, "Little Mama." - DOYLER RADER
Pitmaster Leo Morales with his smoker, "Little Mama."
Doyler Rader
Along with ribs, PABC is serving brisket and sausage right now. The brisket is lean, but not dry, and it doesn’t skimp on flavor either. It’s also visually appealing with a noticeable pink smoke ring just under the crust.

Related Stories

I support

Dallas Observer
Dallas Observer
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free.
Support Us


For sides, the offerings are limited right now. Coleslaw, macaroni and cheese and potato salad are the only options. Morales says that more are on the way and will be available soon.

Before PABC starts dishing out barbecue at lunch — 11 a.m. until sold out, Monday through Saturday — they serve breakfast tacos in the morning. Once renovations on the building are complete, weekend brunch will be available.

They're serving out of the walk-up window of what was Bo-Leo's. The backyard has plenty of picnic tables.

Even with all the items on the menu, it’s the ribs that make the trip to sunny South Dallas worth it.

Parry Avenue Barbecue Co., 4300 Parry Ave. Lunch, 11 a.m. to sell out.
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation