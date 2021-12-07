First Look: Tarantino’s Cicchetti Bar and Record Lounge in Deep Deep

Tarantino’s Cicchetti Bar and Record Lounge is the latest addition to a handful of restaurants and bars along Parry Avenue just across from the DART station. There’s Craft and Growler on one end, Tarantino’s and Las Almas Rotas all bookended by Expo Park Pizza Lounge. Around the corner is Eight Bells Alehouse, Whiskey’s, Noble Coyote Coffee Roasters and the live music venue Sandaga 813. And during daylight hours, there are also several opportunities for photographs in front of murals around the block.
Douglas Davies wrote about his long history in the Dallas dining scene as well as what Tarantino envisions for this newest spot.
Since that chat a year ago, Tarantino more recently explained that opening during the pandemic “was a bear.” Certificates and inspections were constantly delayed, leading him to "bottom out" at one point. He got new investors and over the last month or so has been slowly opening.
At the front of the house, there's a DJ set backed by stacks of vinyl. A retro living room set sits across from the space with side tables and vintage lamps. There are a few more divans and chairs opposite a long bar that leads to the dining room. They plan to host various DJs on different nights. On the night we visited it was a mix of blues and rock including John Coltrane, Jimi Hendrix and Quincy Jones.
There’s also an artistic element to the space. Local muralist Isaac Davies (@iZkart) is one of the partners and will display different work throughout the year.
As for the food and name, cicchetti are small plates, the Italian version of tapas. So you might order a few different dishes, along with a glass or bottle of wine. For now the menu is copied on paper and titled "Tonight's Specials" with things like salads, lentil soup, pasta, lasagna, pan seared shrimp and chicken Parmesan. Chef James Pettus, who spent eight years at Urban Crust, leads the kitchen and works with Tarantino to develop dishes.
Our plate of goat cheese stuffed spinach agnolotti came with a velvety rich pesto cream sauce ($12). An order of the daily special, a poblano lasagna in a white sauce, on a nearby table looked scandalous. And we overheard another table praise the from-scratch minestrone soup. We got an order of the $20 spaghetti and meatballs to go and it was quickly devoured without complaint.
Tarantino says he’s still tweaking the menu a bit, working on different recipes. He also intends to expand the wine and bar offerings soon, but even for now, there are ample options of beer, wine and mixed drinks. Watch their Facebook page for updates on DJs and other news.
Tarantino’s Cicchetti Bar and Record Lounge, 3611 Parry Ave., 5-10 p.m. Tuesday - Thursday; 5-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed on Sunday and Monday.