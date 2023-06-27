First Look: Burger Max in Mesquite Offers Max Burger With Min Price

Is there room for yet another hamburger joint in North Texas? Of course, there is, and Burger Max in Mesquite is perfectly willing to add to the mix. Along with options to sate one's burger cravings, this small spot offers sandwiches, wings, salads and sides.
What struck us right away is how inexpensive everything was, relatively speaking. Burgers start at $6, and all are under $10, and this is for a half-pound patty to boot. Now, they don’t come with any sides, but for $4 extra you can combo it up with the addition of a drink and fries. So, if you insist on all of that you can still get out of here for $10. Not bad … not bad at all.
We went with a Maxima Burger, an unfortunate name for us due to a bad experience with a former Nissan model of the same name a few years ago. Alas, Camry Burger doesn’t have the same ring to it. This burger comes loaded with sautéed onions, mushrooms, jalapeños, bell peppers, American and Swiss cheese, mayo, hickory sauce, lettuce, tomato, bacon and pickles for a mere $10. Sure, anything piled that high is a bit hard to eat without spilling half the contents onto the plate, but we weren’t complaining. It was a very good burger, above average but not stupendous.
So, was it worth the trip? If you live anywhere near Mesquite, Burger Max is a no-brainer for value and flavor. If you’re in Lewisville or Irving, however, it’s a toss-up. Maybe make an outing of it. There’s a Half Price Books store nearby, too.
1100 Town East Blvd., No. 104, Mesquite. Daily, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.