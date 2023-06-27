 First Look: We Try the Loaded Maxima Burger at Burger Max | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

First Look

First Look: Burger Max in Mesquite Offers Max Burger With Min Price

June 27, 2023 9:00AM

The Maxima burger comes fully loaded.
The Maxima burger comes fully loaded. Hank Vaughn
Is there room for yet another hamburger joint in North Texas? Of course, there is, and Burger Max in Mesquite is perfectly willing to add to the mix. Along with options to sate one's burger cravings, this small spot offers sandwiches, wings, salads and sides.

click to enlarge
The dining area has just two tables, but there are plenty of chairs to sit in while you wait for your pickup order.
Hank Vaughn
The dining area is very small with just two tables and several chairs for those waiting to pick up orders to go. The menu is simple enough, consisting of several types of hamburgers, wings with options (boneless, boned, various sauces) and a few sandwiches.

What struck us right away is how inexpensive everything was, relatively speaking. Burgers start at $6, and all are under $10, and this is for a half-pound patty to boot. Now, they don’t come with any sides, but for $4 extra you can combo it up with the addition of a drink and fries. So, if you insist on all of that you can still get out of here for $10. Not bad … not bad at all.
click to enlarge
A whole lot of fried pickles.
Hank Vaughn
We started off with an order of fried pickles, which the menu says come six to an order. They were sliced so it was hard to tell how many there were. Let’s not quibble. They came with the requisite ranch-style dipping sauce.

We went with a Maxima Burger, an unfortunate name for us due to a bad experience with a former Nissan model of the same name a few years ago. Alas, Camry Burger doesn’t have the same ring to it. This burger comes loaded with sautéed onions, mushrooms, jalapeños, bell peppers, American and Swiss cheese, mayo, hickory sauce, lettuce, tomato, bacon and pickles for a mere $10. Sure, anything piled that high is a bit hard to eat without spilling half the contents onto the plate, but we weren’t complaining. It was a very good burger, above average but not stupendous.
click to enlarge
Burger Max offers a good variety of burgers all under $10, along with wings, sandwiches, salads, and sides.
Hank Vaughn
Next, we tried some chicken wings, boneless this time, with lemon pepper sauce. Six pieces will set you back $5.70, which if nothing else is a very precise figure. You can get anywhere from six to 50 pieces, boneless or boned (as God intended), and in a variety of typical sauces such as mango habanero, Buffalo and garlic Parmesan. They were fine but could have used a little more lemon pepper flavor.
click to enlarge
Six-piece boneless chicken wings with lemon pepper sauce.
Hank Vaughn
Sandwiches include a Philly cheese steak, grilled chicken, turkey sub, BLT and chicken fried steak sandwich, all under $9.

So, was it worth the trip? If you live anywhere near Mesquite, Burger Max is a no-brainer for value and flavor. If you’re in Lewisville or Irving, however, it’s a toss-up. Maybe make an outing of it. There’s a Half Price Books store nearby, too.

1100 Town East Blvd., No. 104, Mesquite. Daily, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Hank Vaughn is a freelance writer who enjoys sharing and overthinking his food and drink experiences, both good and bad, from his culinary journeys with his wife across North Texas and beyond.
Contact: Hank Vaughn

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation