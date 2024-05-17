A Taste of India-Based Gwalia's First U.S. Restaurant in Frisco

Despite being two weeks post-opening, we were surprised that a weekend line spilled out the door at Frisco’s newest Indian restaurant and sweet shop, Gwalia. Backed by 30 years of experience, glowing patron reviews and over 30 franchises globally, the brand prides itself on what Dallas owner Samarth Patel refers to as “a premium quality and selection of Indian food and sweets.”
Despite widespread acclaim in its home city of Gujarat, India, (and now 29 other international locations), the Dallas grand opening marks the shop’s very first expansion to the U.S. It’s the long lines, good reviews and almost magical display of colorful Indian sweets at the front that made this a must-stop on our foodie bucket list.
Start with the relatively humble variety of traditional North Indian snacks, which include options like the samosa to lesser-known indulgences that include the kachori, a fried sphere of dough stuffed with North Indian spices and seeds, and khaman, a steamed savory cake dotted with curry leaves. Twelve different types of North Indian chaats come drizzled with yogurt, chutneys and other crunchy toppings.
The South Indian section of the menu also presents worthy contenders, including the butter garlic dosa, a thin lentil crepe brushed in butter-garlic chutney, or the uttapam, a popular Indian pancake dotted with onion and shredded carrot. We’re told that Gwalia’s most popular specialty is the Amritsari Kulcha Chole, sourced from the North Indian region of Punjab. The dish boasts a fluffy piece of bread stuffed with potatoes and cheese: the perfect complement to a bowl of spicy chickpea curry that's served on the side.
Choose from options like koprapak, a coconut-based sweet sprinkled with toasted almonds, or doda barfi, a chewy fudge-like Indian sweet made with sprouted wheat. Unlimited samples at the front counter allow for ample experimentation before you take home a half-pound or 1-pound box for the road.
Gwalia, 5266 Independence Parkway, Frisco. Tuesday – Sunday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.