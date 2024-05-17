 First U.S. Gwalia Sweets Shop Opens in Frisco | Dallas Observer
A Taste of India-Based Gwalia's First U.S. Restaurant in Frisco

This new shop in Frisco is a franchise based in India and is the first location in the U.S. Lines are consistently out the door on the weekends.
May 17, 2024
The amritsari kulcha chole is one of the shop's most popular dishes. Anisha Holla
Despite being two weeks post-opening, we were surprised that a weekend line spilled out the door at Frisco’s newest Indian restaurant and sweet shop, Gwalia. Backed by 30 years of experience, glowing patron reviews and over 30 franchises globally, the brand prides itself on what Dallas owner Samarth Patel refers to as “a premium quality and selection of Indian food and sweets.”

Despite widespread acclaim in its home city of Gujarat, India, (and now 29 other international locations), the Dallas grand opening marks the shop’s very first expansion to the U.S. It’s the long lines, good reviews and almost magical display of colorful Indian sweets at the front that made this a must-stop on our foodie bucket list.
Tables remain full late on a Sunday night.
Tables are tough to find at the cozy, sit-down joint, but a bigger challenge presents itself in the sheer breadth of food options. While the restaurant prides itself on being 100% vegetarian, the menu doesn't fall short of options.

Start with the relatively humble variety of traditional North Indian snacks, which include options like the samosa to lesser-known indulgences that include the kachori, a fried sphere of dough stuffed with North Indian spices and seeds, and khaman, a steamed savory cake dotted with curry leaves. Twelve different types of North Indian chaats come drizzled with yogurt, chutneys and other crunchy toppings.
Try one of the North Indian chaats, finished with a colorful display of toppings.
The remainder of the menu is divided by regional specialty. Experiment with the North Indian malai kofta, with fried balls of Indian cheese dunked in a rich tomato-based gravy, or the more traditional dal makhani, dotted with black lentils and kidney beans.

The South Indian section of the menu also presents worthy contenders, including the butter garlic dosa, a thin lentil crepe brushed in butter-garlic chutney, or the uttapam, a popular Indian pancake dotted with onion and shredded carrot. We’re told that Gwalia’s most popular specialty is the Amritsari Kulcha Chole, sourced from the North Indian region of Punjab. The dish boasts a fluffy piece of bread stuffed with potatoes and cheese: the perfect complement to a bowl of spicy chickpea curry that's served on the side.
Curries are best enjoyed with any of Gwalia's specialty breads.
But the highlight of any visit is choosing your pick of Indian sweets at the end, which are stacked geometrically in the glass shelves at the front. Sweets of different shapes, colors and sizes give the shop a childlike allure, almost reminiscent of walking into a candy store for the first time.

Choose from options like koprapak, a coconut-based sweet sprinkled with toasted almonds, or doda barfi, a chewy fudge-like Indian sweet made with sprouted wheat. Unlimited samples at the front counter allow for ample experimentation before you take home a half-pound or 1-pound box for the road.
Sweets are (arguably) the highlight of a visit here.
“I first tried this brand back when I was living in Gujarat,” Patel says. “And I fell in love. Dallas has long needed a place like this — that sells authentic snacks, food and sweets under one roof. These kinds of places are everywhere in India.”

Gwalia, 5266 Independence Parkway, Frisco. Tuesday – Sunday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Anisha Holla is a freelance food writer for the Dallas Observer, a position that grew from her love for both food and storytelling. A university student by day and an avid eater by night, she loves exploring the hidden spots in Dallas’ eclectic food scene.
