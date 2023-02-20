First Look: Fortune House Opens on Lower Greenville

Navigation
February 20, 2023 4:00AM

Mongolian beef.
Mongolian beef.
Fortune House has finally opened its much-anticipated second location on Lower Greenville. Known for its dumplings, Rangoon and lavish spin on traditional Asian fare, Fortune House has been one of the hottest spots in Irving for late-night Asian bites. Now, with its location on Lower Greenville, it has become one of Dallas’ hubs of nightlife and dining.

If you can get in, that is. We visited several times this past weekend, and the lines were out the door. And for good reason too. While Ngon, Thai Thai and Wabi House serve incredible Asian fare, none of them are open until 2 a.m. on weekends like Fortune House.

On our first visit, we showed up around 7 p.m., knowing we probably wouldn’t get a spot until 8. In all fairness, we anticipated as much and were tended to right at the time we were promised.
click to enlarge
Martini espressos and tiki cocktails.
Alex Gonzalez
Once seated, we ordered the Fortune House Mai Tai, which is served in a tiki-shaped glass ($14). This particular tropical fruit-forward cocktail is light on the rum taste, ideal for those who don’t particularly enjoy a strong boozy taste.

We  also tried the Black Sesame Espresso Martini ($14), all the rage among millennials and elder Gen Z-ers. In Dallas, no two espresso martinis are alike, and this one tastes more of sweet coffee, than gin. Thankfully, if you’re coming at 8 p.m. on a weeknight (which feels like bedtime for those slowly approaching 30), this is the perfect elixir to keep you awake.
click to enlarge
The dumpling sampler comes with eight popular dumplings.
Alex Gonzalez
For our first course, we ordered the dumpling sampler, which offers a steamed or pan-fried version of Fortune House’s most popular dumplings: vegetable, cabbage, chicken, shrimp and pork ($14). This one is ideal for first-timers, but our second time around, we got the chive pockets: two pan-fried pockets with chives, vermicelli, egg, wood-ear mushroom and dried shrimp ($10). The pillowy texture and overlap of flavors makes for a warm, steamy comforting treat.

But if you’d like to keep it light, the scallion pancakes ($8) are equally flavorful and enough to tide you over until the mains arrive.

Many of the main plates are traditional items, like Mongolian beef, which comes served over onions, broccoli and carrots ($20). The sauce is a balance of bitter and sweet, and the side of steamed rice soaks it up nicely.

Another good choice is the sweet and sour chicken, which is heated to perfection, cuts easily and is cooked with onions, bell peppers and pineapples for a delightful, spicy kick.

On a later visit, we tried the kung pao chicken ($16), which was probably our favorite. This chicken contains a multitude of flavors, as it comes served with peanuts, dried chili powder and an intoxicating, citrus-heavy sauce.

Fortune House has been open for about three weeks now and is still pulling in late-night diners, as it is one of the very few spots in the neighborhood serving food that late. The space maintains a chill, intimate vibe, with low lighting and downtempo R&B playing throughout. It’s a fun spot for a date night or with a group of friends. Not to mention, no kids running around.

As one can expect, the space is going to be crowded for a while, so it's definitely best to not head there if you're in a rush. Just sit back, relax and keep the late-night bites rolling.

Fortune House. 2010 Greenville Ave. (Lower Greenville) Sunday – Wednesday, 11 a.m. – 1 a.m.; Thursday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 2 a.m.
Alex Gonzalez has been a contributor to the Dallas Observer since 2018. He is a Dallas native whose work has appeared in Local Profile, MTV News and the Austin American-Statesman.
