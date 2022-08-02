Hatch Chile Season: The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

The season starts at the beginning of August and lasts about a month. The chiles are grown in a specific soil and climate in Hatch, New Mexico, harvested by the ton, then shipped around the world. We’ve rounded up a list of some of the best places to indulge in these chiles around North Texas. Do yourself a favor and find some before they're gone.
Central Market
Multiple Locationslink.
Sample your way through the store and get bites of Hatch marinated sirloin, crab cakes, guacamole, Hatch chocolate and chile-friendly wines. You’ll also receive a $10 coupon that can be used to purchase any Hatch products that evening.
Of course, there are the must-have staples you should buy each year, including Hatch chile hummus, pimento cheese, rotisserie chicken, salsa and those Hatch chile and sweet lime cookies.
Blue Goose Cantina
Multiple LocationsBlue Goose Cantina is hosting its 20th Annual Hatch Chile Fest. Start your meal with Hatch salsa, queso and guacamole and a nice, spicy Hatch margarita. Don't miss the Hatch tacos, enchiladas or quesadillas.
Blue Mesa Southwest Grill
14866 Montfort Drive and 8200 Dallas ParkwayBlue Mesa Southwest Grill celebrates its 26th Annual Hatch Chile Festival starting Aug. 2. Look for crispy fried Hatch strips with ancho mayo, Hatch pozole, a Hatch cheese relleno and steak taco combo, and more. For dessert, try a Hatch cajeta swirl brownie served with vanilla ice cream and fresh berries. The featured cocktail is the Hatch pineapple margarita with Casamigos silver tequila and grilled pineapple. And new for this year: Hatch brunch for the entire month.
Cane Rosso
Multiple LocationThe pizza of the month at Cane Rosso is the Hatch Stinger with house-made mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon marmalade, ricotta, roasted Hatch chiles and habanero honey.
Eataly Dallas
8687 N. Central Expressway, NorthPark CenterWhile Eataly Dallas is an Italian marketplace with a focus on imports, there's a heavy emphasis on seasonality and local specialties. So, naturally, they're getting in on the Hatch chile party with offerings across their marketplace and restaurants, August 15 – 28. Look for the following Southwestern cult favorites for pickup in the store:
- House-made sausage with roasted Hatch chiles and wagyu and Hatch chile burgers at the butcher counter
- Crab cakes and salmon burgers made with Hatch chiles, capers, house-made breadcrumbs and herbs at the seafood counter
- House-made brioche infused with Hatch chiles and Pecorino Romano from the bakery
- Eataly's popular Salsiccia e Cipolla Pizza alla Pala (Roman-style pizza) with a seasonal twist – house-made sausage, Hatch chiles and onions
- House-made sausage sauteed with Hatch chiles and peppers from the Made in Eataly department
- Savory cornetto with Hatch chiles, sundried tomatoes, ricotta and Pecorino Romano DOP in Café Lavazza
Thunderbird Pies
7328 Gaston Ave., Suite 110
Thunderbird Pies in East Dallas will have the Hatchy Bastard during the entire month of August. It's their Honey Bastard pie with Hatch chiles added, as if the Honey Bastard needed anything added to it.
Kenny's Burger Joint
Plano and Frisco LocationsKenny’s Burger Joint for a Hatch green chile burger, available only this month.
Zoli's NY Pizza
14910 Midway Road, Addison
Zoli’s NY Pizza in Addison and Fort Worth showcases the Hatchbox20 as pizza of the month. The pie has mozzarella, garlic cream, smoked brisket, caramelized onions, roasted Hatch chiles and roasted corn on a sesame seed crust.
Urban Rio
1000 14th St., PlanoThe tamale of the month at Urban Rio in downtown Plano is the Chicken Hatchmole, which is two house-made tamales filled with shredded chicken, Hatch chiles, Monterrey jack and Hatch cream sauce, and served with their Rio rice and beans. On Aug. 16, the restaurant will partner with Lockwood Distillery for a Hatch Chile dinner that offers five courses and five cocktails for $54.90. Reservations are required and can be made via the Urban Rio website.
Eatzi's Market
Multiple LocationsEatzi’s Market and Bakery will have Hatch specialties Aug. 4 – 17. Grab-and-go items include Hatch chile chicken empanadas, chicken salad, chile hummus, queso and pimento cheese. Eatzi's ready-to-eat meals will include a Hatch chile bacon cheddar burger and a Southwest-inspired Hatch turkey meatloaf served with fresh tortillas.
Resident Taqueria
9661 Audelia RoadIf you’re ever going to visit Resident Taqueria, Hatch season is the time. Starting later in August and for a limited time feast on the Hatch chile relleno taco. The chile is stuffed with mozzarella, breaded and fried, then placed on a small house-made flour tortilla and topped with warm salsa ranchera and cotija cheese. Wash it down with a Hatch margarita.
Grand Prairie Farmers Market Hatch Chile Festival
120 West Main St.
8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13Check out the Grand Prairie Farmers Market Hatch Chile Festival on Aug. 13 for both raw and roasted Hatch chiles sold by the pound. Along with the usual local fruits and vegetables, homemade goods and crafts, there'll be live music, food and games.