Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
Don't worry, one of the best food events in Dallas will still happen.
Don't worry, one of the best food events in Dallas will still happen.
Kathy Tran

Iron Fork Reschedules for June

Taylor Adams | March 17, 2020 | 10:30am
AA

Out of an abundance of caution and in order to follow the guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Dallas Observer is postponing its scheduled Iron Fork 2020 date (April 29) until June 10. All tickets purchased for the prior date will be honored for the rescheduled date.

While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously.

Iron Fork, one of the city’s biggest annual food events, marks its 10th year this summer, with more than 40 restaurants showing up with bites, beer, wine and cocktails, and two big-time chefs competing in a live cooking competition.

We'll have hotter temperatures by then, but guess what: This popular event is all inside.

General admission ($50) gets you in at 7 p.m. for unlimited food samples from all of those restaurants alongside beer, wine, cocktails and entertainment.

If you get the VIP ticket ($75), you’ll have access an hour earlier and complimentary valet parking before 6:30 p.m. Fewer people and easy parking at Fair Park? Yes, please.

We’re going to have a long list of restaurants showing up for the June event. But for now we have a preview of those who are joining us:

Blue Mesa Grill
Bundt Cake-A-Holic
Del Sur Tacos
Fish City Grill
Great One Cookie Company
Harlowe MXM
House of Blues
Hutchins BBQ
Ked’s Artisan Ice Cream & Treats
Kuai Asian Kitchen
Meso Maya
Norma's Cafe
Ojeda's Mexican Restaurant
Open Palette
Ross & Hall Beer Garten + Kitchen
Savor Gastropub
Scardello Artisan Cheese
Shumi Omakase
SpicyZest
Sundown at Granada
Sweet Peaks Ice Cream
The Dream Kitchen by Mallery Tuck
The Rustic
Tortas Insurgentes
Vaquero Coffee
XO Coffee and Bistro

With many more to come


Thank you for your continued support, and we look forward to celebrating our diverse culinary scene with you in June.

Iron Fork will be from 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, June 10 at Centennial Hall at Fair Park, 1001 Washington St. (South Dallas)

