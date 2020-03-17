Iron Fork Reschedules for June

Don't worry, one of the best food events in Dallas will still happen.

Out of an abundance of caution and in order to follow the guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Dallas Observer is postponing its scheduled Iron Fork 2020 date (April 29) until June 10. All tickets purchased for the prior date will be honored for the rescheduled date.

While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously.

Iron Fork, one of the city’s biggest annual food events, marks its 10th year this summer, with more than 40 restaurants showing up with bites, beer, wine and cocktails, and two big-time chefs competing in a live cooking competition.

We'll have hotter temperatures by then, but guess what: This popular event is all inside.

General admission ($50) gets you in at 7 p.m. for unlimited food samples from all of those restaurants alongside beer, wine, cocktails and entertainment.

If you get the VIP ticket ($75), you’ll have access an hour earlier and complimentary valet parking before 6:30 p.m. Fewer people and easy parking at Fair Park? Yes, please.

We’re going to have a long list of restaurants showing up for the June event. But for now we have a preview of those who are joining us:

Blue Mesa Grill

Bundt Cake-A-Holic

Del Sur Tacos

Fish City Grill

Great One Cookie Company

Harlowe MXM

House of Blues

Hutchins BBQ

Ked’s Artisan Ice Cream & Treats

Kuai Asian Kitchen

Meso Maya

Norma's Cafe

Ojeda's Mexican Restaurant

Open Palette

Ross & Hall Beer Garten + Kitchen

Savor Gastropub

Scardello Artisan Cheese

Shumi Omakase

SpicyZest

Sundown at Granada

Sweet Peaks Ice Cream

The Dream Kitchen by Mallery Tuck

The Rustic

Tortas Insurgentes

Vaquero Coffee

XO Coffee and Bistro With many more to come



Thank you for your continued support, and we look forward to celebrating our diverse culinary scene with you in June.

Iron Fork will be from 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, June 10 at Centennial Hall at Fair Park, 1001 Washington St. (South Dallas)