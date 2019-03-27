North Texas’ Latest Vegan Spot Serves Up Meat-Free Brunch and Comfort Food

Booked and busy — those three words most accurately describe ItSo Vegan when we dropped in on a Sunday afternoon. Brunch was in full effect. Between serving a large party of 18, and the rest of the hungry customers who traveled near and far to dine at the latest North Texas vegan spot, packed was an understatement for the newly opened Grand Prairie establishment.

Owner Amiya Cleveland worked alongside her staff to make sure dishes were out in a timely fashion. And despite the plethora of tables available, the best seat in the house is at the counter, looking into the open kitchen as you decide what to order.

EXPAND ItSo Vegan owner Amiya Cleveland Dalila Thomas

Not wanting to take the obvious route and order the V-Luxe Nachos was hard to resist after seeing the mile-high stack of wontons topped with veggie crumbles, cashew queso, lettuce, tomato and onions. But to truly get in the brunch spirit, the Chiken and Waffle was the next obvious choice.

While the chiken (a deep-fried seitan "chicken breast") itself didn’t leave too much of a lasting impression, paired with the banana flaxseed waffle, it was a hit. However, it was the sides that stole the show, especially the smoked collard greens and candied yams.

EXPAND ItSo Vegan's Chiken and Waffle Dalila Thomas

While Cleveland was too busy to stop for a full interview, she had enough time to reveal she had no idea the restaurant was going to get the response it did, especially having only been open less than two weeks.

Greens, mac and cheese and yams at ItSo Vegan Dalila Thomas

“I thought we were just going to be a quiet little vegan restaurant,” Cleveland says.

Well, it seems the proof is in the plant-based pudding that the cult-like vegan community in North Texas is a force to be reckoned with — and ItSo Vegan has been given the stamp of approval.

ItSo Vegan, 830 Mayfield Road, Grand Prairie