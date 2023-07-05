Jam + Toast Ventures Far Beyond Just Jam and Toast

Jam + Toast is a new brunch spot in Frisco that caters to more than just the self-categorized jam-and-toast-lovers of North Texas. Crepe enthusiasts, omelet lovers and overall breakfast-food fanatics might find a visit worthwhile, too.
The new suburban Dallas restaurant specializes in a variety of classic brunch foods, served in large portions in a lofty dining space. Crepes stuffed with fresh fruit, pancakes piled with sweet toppings and fluffy eggs shoveled atop English muffins are just some of the menu items that draw long wait times on weekends. You can also pay homage to the name with an order of American toast smothered in seasonal fruit jam. But a menu this large almost begs for a more adventurous meal.
This family-owned spot is run by relatives Tima and Urim Seferi, along with Zife and Louie Kerimi, who first opened Jam + Toast in Irving and Las Colinas. After selling the first two locations, they’re hoping to jump on the brunch craze in Frisco.
“We’ve all grown up in the family restaurant business,” Tima tells us. “All of our parents came from humble cooking backgrounds and this is our way of continuing the tradition.”
“We find ourselves really busy,” Tima says. “Zife and I manage the front-end operations and our husbands do all the cooking.”
Benedicts also come in six different iterations, as do the breakfast skillets. For $12.95, shredded potatoes are crisped on the edges and served in a sizzling hot pan. Grab a group of friends and order for the table; portions are more than enough. Also offered are a migas plate, egg-filled breakfast burritos and traditional butter biscuits doused in gravy.
Pancakes come in orders of three and are topped with goodies like Nutella, fruits and sweet mascarpone cream. Belgian waffles are cooked to a crispy golden texture on the outside. Order them buried under different syrups, fruits and other sweet toppings.
Linger around after your meal to soak up the pleasant setting. Greenery and plain white walls give an earthy feel to the dining space. Warm lighting and wooden furniture make the area all the more inviting.
“All our design choices are purposeful,” Tima says. “We like when the place feels like a home. We four started this as relatives. We want customers to feel like they’re part of the family as well.”
Jam + Toast, 12255 E. University Drive, Frisco. Daily, 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.