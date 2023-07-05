 Jam + Toast Ventures Far Beyond Just Jam and Toast in Frisco | Dallas Observer
Jam + Toast Ventures Far Beyond Just Jam and Toast

July 5, 2023 8:00AM

The Jam + Toast Benedicts are buttery and soft on the inside. They come drenched in hollandaise sauce and garnished with different toppings.
Jam + Toast is a new brunch spot in Frisco that caters to more than just the self-categorized jam-and-toast-lovers of North Texas. Crepe enthusiasts, omelet lovers and overall breakfast-food fanatics might find a visit worthwhile, too.

The new suburban Dallas restaurant specializes in a variety of classic brunch foods, served in large portions in a lofty dining space. Crepes stuffed with fresh fruit, pancakes piled with sweet toppings and fluffy eggs shoveled atop English muffins are just some of the menu items that draw long wait times on weekends. You can also pay homage to the name with an order of American toast smothered in seasonal fruit jam. But a menu this large almost begs for a more adventurous meal.

This family-owned spot is run by relatives Tima and Urim Seferi, along with Zife and Louie Kerimi, who first opened Jam + Toast in Irving and Las Colinas. After selling the first two locations, they’re hoping to jump on the brunch craze in Frisco.

“We’ve all grown up in the family restaurant business,” Tima tells us. “All of our parents came from humble cooking backgrounds and this is our way of continuing the tradition.”

“We find ourselves really busy,” Tima says. “Zife and I manage the front-end operations and our husbands do all the cooking.”
click to enlarge huevos rancheros at Jam and Toast
The huevos rancheros dish comes with two crispy corn tortillas topped with eggs, beans and feta cheese.
There are six varieties of three-egg omelets, each with its own combination of vegetables, meats, cheeses and geographically influenced names. Try the Alamo omelet ($13.95), a Southern-inspired dish with spicy chorizo, pickled jalapeños and cheddar cheese. The Tuscan ($12.95) comes with provolone cheese and red peppers.

Benedicts also come in six different iterations, as do the breakfast skillets. For $12.95, shredded potatoes are crisped on the edges and served in a sizzling hot pan. Grab a group of friends and order for the table; portions are more than enough. Also offered are a migas plate, egg-filled breakfast burritos and traditional butter biscuits doused in gravy.
click to enlarge
Jam + Toast opened in Frisco in March 2023 but the "Now Open" sign still hangs out front.
Pancakes come in orders of three and are topped with goodies like Nutella, fruits and sweet mascarpone cream. Belgian waffles are cooked to a crispy golden texture on the outside. Order them buried under different syrups, fruits and other sweet toppings.

Linger around after your meal to soak up the pleasant setting. Greenery and plain white walls give an earthy feel to the dining space. Warm lighting and wooden furniture make the area all the more inviting.

“All our design choices are purposeful,” Tima says. “We like when the place feels like a home. We four started this as relatives. We want customers to feel like they’re part of the family as well.”

Jam + Toast, 12255 E. University Drive, Frisco. Daily, 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Anisha Holla is a freelance food writer for the Dallas Observer, a position that grew from her love for both food and storytelling. A university student by day and an avid eater by night, she loves exploring the hidden spots in Dallas’ eclectic food scene.
