Jörg's Cafe Vienna: More Than 20 Years of Authentic Austrian and German Food

Be sure to make reservations before even reading this article, because the weekend wait time here is about 45 minutes.
August 22, 2024
One bite of schnitzel at Jörgs Cafe Vienna and you'll be feeling the Austrian pride.
One bite of schnitzel at Jörgs Cafe Vienna and you'll be feeling the Austrian pride. Aaren Prody

It's not every day you get the hankering for a hearty plate of Austrian and German food, much less when wandering around Historic Downtown Plano.

But for over two decades, the brats and biergarten at Jörg's Cafe Vienna have proven that this quaint neighborhood restaurant isn't going anywhere. And in a city that gives so much of the spotlight to the new and the hip, it's refreshing to step back into the spots that helped to create the framework of international cuisine in Dallas.
click to enlarge
"Beauty is in the eye of the beer holder." Someone has their priorities straight.
Aaren Prody
The cafe is owned by Jörg Fercher, a native Austrian, and his wife Cathy. They opened in September 2002,  bringing their lived-in, Old World atmosphere and family's home-cooked recipes to downtown Plano.

Every wall inside has a collection of eclectic, yet curated, memorabilia. Photos from the tops of jagged peaks are teeming with nostalgia, a plethora of beer posters hang around red and white Austrian flags, and old clothing and an ice ax on the main wall next to the bar allow you to ponder your life choices over your plate of schnitzel.

If you're new to Austrian and German food, the menu can be intimidating because there are endless routes to something hearty and flavorful. But first, kick things off right with their extensive selection of German, Austrian and Belgian beers.
click to enlarge
The only way to eat Austrian or German food is by starting with a beer.
Aaren Prody
Jörg's does all the staples justice: the menu has at least one or a combination of them, so you can't go wrong. Anything under the Signature Schnitzels or Haus Specialties is a good place to start. Otherwise, the waitstaff has a list of their favorites on standby in case you have trouble deciding.
click to enlarge
Girl dinner? No. German dinner? Yes.
Aaren Prody
We got the full Austrian experience with our order: combo sliders, a smoked bratwurst sandwich, butcher's plate, traditional Austrian potato salad, two beers and an apfelstrudel.

The combo sliders made us question how Austrian and German food had gone a stone unturned for so long. You get two types with the order: two bratwurst with kraut on a pretzel bun and two wiener schnitzel with pickles and a special sauce.

One bite of these and you'll be ruined for sliders. Anything else just won't hit the same way these do. You've been warned.
click to enlarge
Warning: self-control goes out the window when these land on your table.
Aaren Prody
There is a disclaimer on Jörg's menu, "Our dishes are prepared fresh and finished to order. This can take time. Please allow us that time to prepare your meal according to our standard."

So it was no surprise that both our mains came out piping hot; the butcher's plate, which has grilled Oktoberfest and smoked bratwurst, a double-smoked grilled pork chop, sauerkraut and Austrian potato salad, and the smoked bratwurst sandwich, which was a larger version of the sliders served with fries and Dusseldorf mustard.

The combination of salty, savory and flavorful sausages with the fresh potato salad and kraut make it impossible to walk away hungry, which is one of the best parts about German/Austrian food. Many native Germans feel right at home here, and when both plates feel like a nice warm hug at your Opa and Oma's house, it's easy to understand why.
click to enlarge
Apfelstrudel is one of Austria's most famous dishes. Yes, you have room.
Aaren Prody
Finally, as important as it is to start your meal with a beer, it's just as crucial to end it with apfelstrudel (apple strudel). It's a thin, apple-filled pastry with cinnamon, sugar and raisins between layers of pastry. Theirs is served just right, with whipped cream and a sweet vanilla sauce on the side.

Jörg's may seem unassuming, but on the Friday night we went there was a 45-minute wait. There are plenty of loyal regulars who don't play around, so show up with a reservation. The only way to book one is by phone at 972-509-5966; an Austrian native answers all the phone calls.

Jörg's Cafe Vienna, 1037 E. 15th St., Plano. Wednesday – Thursday, 5–9 p.m.; Friday –Saturday, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 5–9:30 p.m. Closed Sunday – Tuesday.
Aaren Prody is a freelance food writer for the Dallas Observer, whose culinary endeavors are inspired by her travels around the world and fueled by a seriously good cup of joe. Her repertoire also extends to her camera and niche selection of Spotify playlists.
Contact: Aaren Prody
