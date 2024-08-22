Jörg's Cafe Vienna: More Than 20 Years of Authentic Austrian and German Food

It's not every day you get the hankering for a hearty plate of Austrian and German food, much less when wandering around Historic Downtown Plano.
But for over two decades, the brats and biergarten at Jörg's Cafe Vienna have proven that this quaint neighborhood restaurant isn't going anywhere. And in a city that gives so much of the spotlight to the new and the hip, it's refreshing to step back into the spots that helped to create the framework of international cuisine in Dallas.
Every wall inside has a collection of eclectic, yet curated, memorabilia. Photos from the tops of jagged peaks are teeming with nostalgia, a plethora of beer posters hang around red and white Austrian flags, and old clothing and an ice ax on the main wall next to the bar allow you to ponder your life choices over your plate of schnitzel.
If you're new to Austrian and German food, the menu can be intimidating because there are endless routes to something hearty and flavorful. But first, kick things off right with their extensive selection of German, Austrian and Belgian beers.
menu has at least one or a combination of them, so you can't go wrong. Anything under the Signature Schnitzels or Haus Specialties is a good place to start. Otherwise, the waitstaff has a list of their favorites on standby in case you have trouble deciding.
The combo sliders made us question how Austrian and German food had gone a stone unturned for so long. You get two types with the order: two bratwurst with kraut on a pretzel bun and two wiener schnitzel with pickles and a special sauce.
One bite of these and you'll be ruined for sliders. Anything else just won't hit the same way these do. You've been warned.
So it was no surprise that both our mains came out piping hot; the butcher's plate, which has grilled Oktoberfest and smoked bratwurst, a double-smoked grilled pork chop, sauerkraut and Austrian potato salad, and the smoked bratwurst sandwich, which was a larger version of the sliders served with fries and Dusseldorf mustard.
The combination of salty, savory and flavorful sausages with the fresh potato salad and kraut make it impossible to walk away hungry, which is one of the best parts about German/Austrian food. Many native Germans feel right at home here, and when both plates feel like a nice warm hug at your Opa and Oma's house, it's easy to understand why.
Jörg's may seem unassuming, but on the Friday night we went there was a 45-minute wait. There are plenty of loyal regulars who don't play around, so show up with a reservation. The only way to book one is by phone at 972-509-5966; an Austrian native answers all the phone calls.
Jörg's Cafe Vienna, 1037 E. 15th St., Plano. Wednesday – Thursday, 5–9 p.m.; Friday –Saturday, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 5–9:30 p.m. Closed Sunday – Tuesday.