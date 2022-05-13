Ked’s Artisan Ice Creams: Vanilla and Chocolate Have Left the Chat

Ked’s Artisan Ice Cream Shop serves more than 95 flavors of ice cream to the city of Plano, and it's highly likely you've never before tried most of the flavors.
Owner Hussain Kedwaii has crafted an extensive menu of ice cream flavors inspired by his hometown in India. A separate menu of waffles and crepes offers influences from regions in India, Persia, Latin America and beyond.
One of the most popular items is the Persian Delight, a rich saffron-flavored ice cream dotted with crushed almonds and pistachios. If you’re feeling even more adventurous, try the sapota fruit ice cream, a tropical fruit flavor vaguely reminiscent of the more well-known sweet potato. Or go for the guanabana, a sweet Latin American fruit with musky undertones. One thing is clear: The possibilities at Ked’s are endless.
As if deciding on an ice cream flavor wasn’t already arduous enough, take a peek at the rest of the Ked’s menu. Among its other listings are more than 10 crepe variations, all with a base stacked with different fruits, purées and ice creams.
Don’t miss the waffle menu, either. Ked’s has a large menu of customizable dessert waffles, all cooked on-demand and plated with scoops of ice cream and dollops of whipped cream. Bubble waffles are also among the shop’s newer offerings, featuring a crispy bubble waffle rolled into a cone and finished off with various ice creams and toppings.
Ked's Artisan Ice Cream and Treats, 6205 Coit Road, No. 344 (Plano), 12 - 10 p.m. Monday - Thursday; 12 - 11 p.m. Friday - Saturday.