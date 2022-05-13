Support Us

Dessert

Ked’s Artisan Ice Creams: Vanilla and Chocolate Have Left the Chat

May 13, 2022 4:00AM

Shahi falooda
Anisha Holla
Ked’s Artisan Ice Cream Shop serves more than 95 flavors of ice cream to the city of Plano, and it's highly likely you've never before tried most of the flavors.

Owner Hussain Kedwaii has crafted an extensive menu of ice cream flavors inspired by his hometown in India. A separate menu of waffles and crepes offers influences from regions in India, Persia, Latin America and beyond.

One of the most popular items is the Persian Delight, a rich saffron-flavored ice cream dotted with crushed almonds and pistachios. If you’re feeling even more adventurous, try the sapota fruit ice cream, a tropical fruit flavor vaguely reminiscent of the more well-known sweet potato. Or go for the guanabana, a sweet Latin American fruit with musky undertones. One thing is clear: The possibilities at Ked’s are endless.

As if deciding on an ice cream flavor wasn’t already arduous enough, take a peek at the rest of the Ked’s menu. Among its other listings are more than 10 crepe variations, all with a base stacked with different fruits, purées and ice creams.
click to enlarge Mango crepe with a chocolate sauce drizzle - ANISHA HOLLA
Mango crepe with a chocolate sauce drizzle
Anisha Holla
The mango crepe, another popular item, is a stuffed with a fresh mango purée and topped with mango chunks, whipped cream, mango ice cream and chocolate syrup. The crepe has an interesting salty flavor inside, which is balanced out quite well by the sweetness of the ice cream and whip on top. The crepe itself is somewhat tough to the bite; be sure you grab a knife.

Don’t miss the waffle menu, either. Ked’s has a large menu of customizable dessert waffles, all cooked on-demand and plated with scoops of ice cream and dollops of whipped cream. Bubble waffles are also among the shop’s newer offerings, featuring a crispy bubble waffle rolled into a cone and finished off with various ice creams and toppings.
click to enlarge Chocolate falooda - ANISHA HOLLA
Chocolate falooda
Anisha Holla
Ked’s also has some authentic Indian desserts, inspired by Kedwaii’s own upbringing. Start with the falooda, an ice-cream-based drink blended into a milk-like consistency. Native to the Indian subcontinent, the drink is mixed with sweet rose syrup, leaving a light floral aftertaste. It's served cold with Jell-O cubes, rice noodles, basil seeds and nuts.
click to enlarge Cassata is an popular Indian dessert, similar to a layered ice cream cake. - ANISHA HOLLA
Cassata is an popular Indian dessert, similar to a layered ice cream cake.
Anisha Holla
Finally, be sure to try the cassata, the Indian equivalent of ice cream cake that looks a bit like something out of a My Little Pony movie. Ked’s cassata has colorful bands of rose, pistachio and malai ice cream with a moist sponge cake base.

Ked's Artisan Ice Cream and Treats, 6205 Coit Road, No. 344 (Plano), 12 - 10 p.m. Monday - Thursday; 12 - 11 p.m. Friday - Saturday.
