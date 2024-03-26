Keller's Drive-In: More Than 50 Years and Still the Best

click to enlarge It's pretty clear what you should order here. Aaren Prody

Keller's Drive-In has been a nostalgic burger and beer joint in Dallas since 1950. The owner, Jack Keller, worked at Dallas' original drive-in, The Pig Stand, which opened in 1921. He wanted to perfect the art of the drive-in by opening his own and along came Keller's.The last Pig Stand closed in Dallas in 1985, but Keller's has steadfastly upheld tradition.Today, three locations serve Dallas: Keller's Drive-In on Harry Hines and two Keller's Hamburgers locations, one on East Northwest Highway and the other on Garland Road. All are known for their friendly carhops, inexpensive burgers and nostalgic atmosphere.None of them have a social media presence, so if you want to get the lay of the land beforehand, search the location on Google Maps. Reviewers have posted photos of up-to-date menus. Old school meets the 21st century. God bless.After some sleuthing, Keller's Hamburgers on Garland Road swayed us with its $3.25 shakes.The menu at each location is different, but they all branch from the same core menu bolted on the kitchen's exterior.Six burgers (hamburger, cheeseburger, double meat, meat and hickory sauce, the No. 5 special and a junior burger) and a corndog for mains. French fries, tots or onion rings for sides. Add caramelized onions for free. Yes, free.Everything is under $5 except the No. 5 special, which is still a bargain at only $5.45. Wash everything down with a soft drink, tea or lemonade for $1.95.The two Keller's Hamburgers have the same core menu as the drive-in but with more add-ons, specialty sandwiches, drinks and desserts. Ours offered a grilled cheese, grilled chicken sandwich, steak sandwich, ham and cheese and a bacon & tomato sandwich. Add cheese, bacon, chili, hamburger patties or jalapeños to any of them for $0.50 to $2.Beer isn't listed on the menu, but it was born into the drive-in's ethos: "Just a place to sell beers and some burgers, that's all," as relayed by Jack Keller. So while you won't see drafts listed, know that you can absolutely crack open a cold one with the boys. Complete with a lime wedge.They make it obvious that the No. 5 Special is the burger of choice; it's in large font at the top of the menu. It's double meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato and their special dressing. Consider us sold, but not before adding bacon and jalapenos. No explanation is needed there.With it, we ordered a side of tots and a vanilla shake. The holy trinity of gluttony.While cheap food can come with a bad rep, or lack of standards, Keller’s is prideful, as displayed on the menu: “Every order cooked to order. Never pre-cooked, frozen or microwaved.” The subtle drag we’re here for.Apart from the freshness, what separates Keller's from the McDonald's and Burger Kings of the world is the art of the ratio and the perfection of texture. When the bottom of the bag is delivered with fresh grease stains, you know they mean business.Two smash burger patties are married with a single slice of cheese that is somewhat the nucleus of the burger, holding the entire thing together. Lettuce and tomato offer reprieve from the grease. We're not sure what the secret formula for the special sauce is, but it's likened to the classic house blend of mustard and ketchup.The bacon, thick cut and chewy, and classic pickled jalapeños only add to the experience, but you don’t need them to complete the burger. The best part about the burger is that no bite goes to waste since all the toppings meet the outer edges of the bun. Every bite is the perfect bite.And the poppy seed bun? Resilience at its finest, absorbing the juices while at the same time not turning into a soggy disaster that falls apart in your hands.The tots and shake were of the quintessential drive-in quality we all crave. Our server delivered our shake first and encouraged dessert before dinner. A place for the people.When you pull in, one of the servers should come out in a timely manner for your order, but in case they don't see you, they have a sign to turn on your flashers for service. Cash or card is accepted. Best of all, your food comes out with extra napkins, ketchup packets, and salt and pepper already in the bag.