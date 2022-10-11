Knox Bistro Shifts Our Notions Of French Cuisine

Whether you realize it or not, much of what you experience when dining out has its origins in France. Restaurants themselves are a relatively modern creation and, notably, a French one (the word “restaurant” is derived from the French verb restaurer, to provide food for). The etymology doesn’t stop there; chefs, menus, cuisines and much more of the culinary lingo all trace their roots to the French language.
Then there’s the perception that French cuisine is always of the highest quality. We subconsciously hold chefs who train in France in high regard, as if cooking is an immutable part of the French identity. That perception also lives in American psyches but is manifested in different ways, where too often we associate French cuisine with stuffiness, arrogance, overpriced fare or some combination of the three. Thankfully, Dallasites have Knox Bistro to show off the best that French cuisine has to offer in a much more approachable fashion.
Chef Bruno Davaillon stepped away from Bullion at the beginning of 2020, and in 2021 he quietly partnered with fellow Frenchman and restaurateur Stephan Courseau of Travis Street Hospitality to take the reins of the brasserie Up On Knox. When Davaillon arrived, much of the Up On Knox menu and staff were already in place. Earlier this year, Up On Knox got a reboot as Knox Bistro, with more of Davaillon’s fingerprints on the finished product.
Take the potato, an uncomplicated starchy vegetable that we’ve all eaten in dozens of dishes and have likely given little thought to. It finds its way into several of Knox Bistro’s entrees, and here the potato is a revelation. Bite-sized pieces are roasted to a slightly crispy exterior with a touch of garlic and rosemary, revealing an absurdly light and fluffy interior.
By themselves (you can order a side of them for $9), the simplicity of the potato shines; each bite marries bits of herb and starch with crispy and fluffy textures that will have you forever rethinking lesser tubers. But when they appear in dishes like the grilled scallops ($38), the potatoes pick up flavors of butter sauce or mushrooms that make up the dish. And the scallops themselves are grilled to perfection, mildly briny and nutty, each succulent bite just a bit better than the one before it, flavors melding into something magical.
So much of the food at Knox Bistro follows the same model — ingredients that aren’t at all complex but are so brilliantly executed that they taste like something new and fresh. Opening with a cheese soufflé ($21) before our meal on our first visit sets the perfect French tone, the soufflé rising in its cast iron skillet with delicate authority, each bite a cheesy cloud that evaporates in the mouth. The soufflé arrives with a simple butter leaf lettuce and radish salad, dressed with a dill vinaigrette that whispers instead of shouts.
Fish and seafood make up a large portion of Knox Bistro’s menu, and we failed to find a weak link. There’s a whole branzino ($38) prepared on a wood grill, then topped with an olive tapenade. The fish, flaky and mild, is given a salty zing from the tapenade that speaks French with an Italian accent straight from the Mediterranean. But if seafood isn’t your thing, Knox Bistro’s wood grill will turn out a delicious pork chop ($46) cooked exactly how you like it. We ordered ours medium, and it arrived with a perfect rich pink center, sliced off the bone and splayed across the plate with a tangy mustard sauce on top and a flavorful side of mushroom and pea ragout.
And what is French dining without wine? Knox Bistro makes no mistake here, with two dozen options by the glass. Reds naturally dominate, but whites and sparkling wines are well represented, with all but a handful priced under $20 per glass.
Many of us have long thought of French restaurants as the domain of the upper class, full of tuxedoed waiters serving food, the elegance and lifestyle beyond our reach. Perhaps we can blame 1980s movies like "The Blues Brothers" or "Ferris Bueller’s Day Off" for reinforcing the stereotype.
But allow us to present Knox Bistro as the counterpoint. Yes, a $100 meal for two might be something best saved for special occasions for many of us (lunch and brunch offer similar brilliance with more values on the menu). But there are lessons to be taken from dining at Knox Bistro. Davaillon and his team show us that French food and technique are really that good, even when it’s delightfully simple. It’s even better when it’s presented with the casual elegance that is Knox Bistro’s calling card, and you don’t need to be Abe Froman, the Sausage King of Chicago, to enjoy it.
Knox Bistro, 3230 Knox St., No. 140. Monday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Tuesday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.; Saturday, 9:30 a.m – 11 p.m; Sunday 9:30 a.m – 3 p.m.