Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Food News

Chefs Collaborate with Dallas 24 Hour Club on Cookbook to Support Addiction Recovery

July 27, 2021 4:00AM

For the second year in a row, the Dallas 24 Hour Club has published a cookbook featuring recipes from local chefs in a mission to raise money for their addiction recovery foundation.
For the second year in a row, the Dallas 24 Hour Club has published a cookbook featuring recipes from local chefs in a mission to raise money for their addiction recovery foundation. Dallas 24 Hour Club
click to enlarge For the second year in a row, the Dallas 24 Hour Club has published a cookbook featuring recipes from local chefs in a mission to raise money for their addiction recovery foundation. - DALLAS 24 HOUR CLUB
For the second year in a row, the Dallas 24 Hour Club has published a cookbook featuring recipes from local chefs in a mission to raise money for their addiction recovery foundation.
Dallas 24 Hour Club
Last year, when COVID-19 forced the Dallas 24 Hour Club to cancel their annual Dallas All-Star Chef Classic benefit dinner, they quickly had to come up with an alternative solution to raise funds for sober living.

Founded in 1969 by Lee Tillman, the name Dallas 24 Hour Club refers to the fact that their services are available to those suffering from alcohol and drug addiction 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Over the past year alone, Dallas 24 Hour Club has helped over 400 people get sober, find jobs and secure housing. The organization offers beds, meals and 12-step meetings for people over the course of six months. Recently, they purchased an apartment complex to help those finishing the program learn to live on their own as they adjust to their new lives.

Last year during the pandemic they created their first cookbook, Cooking at Home: A Collection Of Recipes Created By Dallas’ Top Chefs From Their Home To Yours. This year, the club is returning with a second collection of recipes called Cooking at Home Through the Seasons: A Collection of Recipes Created by Dallas’ Top Chefs from Their Homes to Yours.

“We have seen tremendous success with this program,” CEO of Dallas 24 Hour Club Marsha Williamson says. “We've seen no disappointments, but we really are seeing more and more that our program that we've put together, with high accountability and structure, is really working for people who are willing to seek help.”
click to enlarge Junior Borges of Meridian - DALLAS 24 HOUR CLUB
Junior Borges of Meridian
Dallas 24 Hour Club

I support

Dallas Observer
Dallas Observer
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free.
Support Us


For the second edition of the cookbook, set for release in November, Williamson enlisted chefs Sharon Van Meter (Beckley 1115) and Junior Borges (Meridian). Borges got involved with the Dallas 24 Hour Club at the beginning of 2021, noting that people close to him have struggled with addiction.

“I am so blessed to be a part of the board,” Borges says. “And I was honored to be asked [to contribute]. I felt [the cookbook] was a super cool thing that they had done last year, and they wanted to do it again. So I was super excited to be a part of it.”

Borges will contribute a special pork chop recipe for the book and Van Meter will contribute a French apple pastry. Other chefs on the line-up include Janice Provost (Parigi), Nikky Phinyawatana (Asian Mint), Joshua Boneé (Meddlesome Moth) and more.

“This is a great extension of our program,” Williamson says, “because it allows [our graduates] a better opportunity to learn how to live independently. With all of these wonderful things, including being able to provide more support for our people, making connections with Dallas chefs and making connections with our supporters, it really becomes a wonderful, synergistic, exciting engine that we've produced.”

In addition to tangible recipes, Dallas 24 Hour Club has also partnered with The LeCroy Center at Dallas College to film seven cooking segments featuring the chefs and the recipes they contributed. In the video segments, the chefs are assisted by students in the Dallas College program.

Van Meter expects the book will be a hit for the holidays but assures us that the 24 Hour Club is an organization worth our support year-round.

“A lot of times, when we do non-profits, you wonder where the funds actually go,” Van Meter says. “In the 24 Hour Club, you can actually see the progress they're making. And they use a majority of their money for their cause, housing and rehabilitation. It's not always our industry there, but it touches our industry.”

The cookbooks are available through their website; including last year's book and the 2021 cookbook, which is now available for pre-order and will be delivered by early November. You can also purchase both books in a bundle for a reduced price. 
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Alex Gonzalez has been a contributor to the Dallas Observer since 2018. He is a Dallas native whose work has appeared in Local Profile, MTV News and the Austin American-Statesman. He has eclectic taste in music and enjoys writing about art, food and culture.
Contact: Alex Gonzalez

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation