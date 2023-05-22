French Toast, Pancakes and Omelets, Oh My at 360 Brunch House

“I want this to be a place where people make memories,” says 360 Brunch House owner Nick Elezi. Although still young, the enthusiastic restaurateur has already owned several restaurants and intends to add more locations of 360 Brunch House in North Texas before the end of the year.
He tells us that he moved to Texas from Chicago seven years ago and opened 360 Brunch House at Mockingbird Station in November 2022. The restaurant is open only for breakfast and lunch and closes at 2:30 p.m. daily, so be prepared for a bit of a wait for weekend brunch. We went on a Sunday and added our names to the online wait list but still had about a 30-minute wait. Despite how busy it was, the hosts and manager at the front had things running smoothly.
Once seated and basking in the pink neon lighting throughout, we were immediately greeted by a smiling server who promptly took our drink order, which was the toughest decision of the day. We persevered and opted for the mimosa flight with peach, pomegranate, orange and watermelon juices. The pomegranate was the unanimous fan favorite for our table.
360 Brunch House has a fun, loungey atmosphere. One thing that stood out was how many large parties it accommodated during a busy brunch time, which can be hard to find in other brunch hot spots. With neon signs decorating the black walls and club music pumping through the speakers, you definitely had to speak loudly to be heard at your table although it appeared to be much quieter in the far back where we exited after the meal.
menu offers a selection of omelets, breakfast bowls, Benedicts, pancakes, French toast and more. We chose the Farmer's Bowl with a generous portion of hash browns, vegetables and eggs with thick whole wheat toast.
We passed on the Flaming Apple Whiskey Cakes ($20), which comes with an age restriction: so much booze in this stack you have to be 21 or older to order. We'll be back. But this time we settled for thick and fluffy Lemon Poppy pancakes with a house-made lemon sauce, which is more like a curd ($14). These were a filling treat; not too tart.
If you forget to make reservations, you can join the online waitlist when heading over to the Mockingbird Station location.
360 Brunch House, 5331 E. Mockingbird Lane (Mockingbird Station). Daily, 7 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.