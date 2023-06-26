 Norma's Cafe Celebrates Birthday with $1.85 Pie Slices and Chicken-Fried Steak | Dallas Observer
Norma’s Cafe Celebrates 67th Birthday With Special Prices and a Good Cause

June 26, 2023 7:00AM

Norma's celebrates 67 years with pie and chicken-fried steak on Wednesday.
Norma’s Cafe will celebrate its 67th birthday on June 28 at all North Texas locations with chicken-fried steak platters and birthday pie slices for a special price straight from the 1950s: $1.85.

The Southern comfort food restaurant began serving breakfast, sandwiches and burgers in Oak Cliff in 1956. The diner is on regular rotation on our readers' choice best diner lists. Norma’s will donate all sales from the birthday special to The Birthday Party Project, a nonprofit that hosts monthly birthday parties for homeless young people. Proceeds donated through Norma’s birthday event will help provide birthday kits to unhoused families and fund the monthly birthday parties in the DFW area.

Norma’s Cafe has sprouted since its Oak Cliff location, now serving food at five spots throughout Dallas, Plano and Frisco. In addition to the chicken-fried steak special, Norma’s will also be donating 67 pies to first responders.
Norma's is one Dallas' most revered local diners.
Norma's Cafe
“Celebrating 67 years in business is an absolute joy, and Norma’s is delighted to share it with others who live and serve in this city that we love,” said Norma’s Cafe owner Ed Murph. “Sharing 67 pies with our Dallas first responders and proceeds of chicken-fried steak sales with The Birthday Party Project are some fun ways to bring the party to the people and include more community members in this special celebration.”

Giving back to the community has long been a focus of Norma’s under Murph’s leadership. A free yearly Thanksgiving dinner dates back 35 years, and the restaurant has partnered with dozens of nonprofits to help share food and resources with the community. The restaurant’s community service helped Norma’s earn the President’s Volunteer Service Award from the White House in 2017.

All North Texas locations of Norma’s Cafe will be open for the birthday special on June 28 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Jack Moraglia is a freelance journalist who has lived all over the DFW area. A master of journalism student at UNT, Jack writes about various topics relating to food and culture. You can likely find him at a craft brewery with a large pretzel and a hazy IPA.
