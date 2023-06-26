Norma’s Cafe Celebrates 67th Birthday With Special Prices and a Good Cause

Norma’s Cafe will celebrate its 67th birthday on June 28 at all North Texas locations with chicken-fried steak platters and birthday pie slices for a special price straight from the 1950s: $1.85.
The Southern comfort food restaurant began serving breakfast, sandwiches and burgers in Oak Cliff in 1956. The diner is on regular rotation on our readers' choice best diner lists. Norma’s will donate all sales from the birthday special to The Birthday Party Project, a nonprofit that hosts monthly birthday parties for homeless young people. Proceeds donated through Norma’s birthday event will help provide birthday kits to unhoused families and fund the monthly birthday parties in the DFW area.
Norma’s Cafe has sprouted since its Oak Cliff location, now serving food at five spots throughout Dallas, Plano and Frisco. In addition to the chicken-fried steak special, Norma’s will also be donating 67 pies to first responders.
Giving back to the community has long been a focus of Norma’s under Murph’s leadership. A free yearly Thanksgiving dinner dates back 35 years, and the restaurant has partnered with dozens of nonprofits to help share food and resources with the community. The restaurant’s community service helped Norma’s earn the President’s Volunteer Service Award from the White House in 2017.
All North Texas locations of Norma’s Cafe will be open for the birthday special on June 28 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.