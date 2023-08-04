 Olidogs: High End Hot Dogs at the Low Rider Show in Oak Cliff | Dallas Observer
Try a Glizzy from Olidogs at the Lowrider Show in Oak Cliff

On Sunday evenings, lowrider clubs show off their vintage cars and big sounds along Jefferson Avenue. It's where we discovered Olidogs grilling LA-style dogs.
August 4, 2023
Olidogs is a hot dog pop-up that's been setting up shop along Jefferson Boulevard on Sunday evenings. Theressa Velázquez
You can see a new dog in town if you're cruising the streets of Oak Cliff. Hint: It can’t bark.

Olidogs food stand has established itself in front of the smoke shop Mando’s Spot for the summer. A black sign in old English font that spells out Olidogs marks the exact spot to get what they call Texas-made glizzies (a slang term for hot dogs) with high-quality ingredients.

Different DFW lowrider clubs post up along West Jefferson Boulevard on Sunday evenings in a kind of hybrid of a vendor market and car show. Engines roar and music booms out of classic car speakers, and all the vehicles have glossy paint jobs and hydraulics.

Families line the street, some in lawn chairs, some walking around enjoying street food, while lowriders pass back and forth. All of this is just a few blocks south of Bishop Arts District.

Olidogs' menu options can be counted on one hand. For full coverage, we decided to get one of everything, including the limited-time Mango Pico Dog. As the sun disappeared below the horizon, we made our way back to where we parked to eat on the tailgate of our truck.
The full menu from Olidogs — al fresco dining at its glizziest.
Theressa Velázquez
We treated ourselves to the largest dog first, The Tripple OG ($8). A grilled sausage is wrapped in bacon on a lightly toasted brioche bun, topped with grilled bell peppers and onions and drizzled with mayo and ketchup. It's essentially an LA-street-style dog.

Up next in this sausage feast was The OG ($6), which has the same ingredients as The Tripple OG, just smaller, with a perfect balance of bread, grilled veggies and meat.

The Wvy Dog ($6) is a jalapeño cheddar dog with mozzarella, grilled jalapeños, mayo and ketchup. The stuffed cheddar cheese sausage had a mild kick and was topped with a stingy number of jalapeños that were not grilled, although we couldn't complain much because the raw jalapeños added a crunchy touch that contrasted well with the soft mozzarella and bun.
The OG, a Backwood (fried pickle) and mango pico dog from Olidog.
Theressa Velázquez
After a breather, we tried the Oli Popper ($2), a jalapeño stuffed with cream cheese wrapped in bacon, followed by a Backwood ($2), a pickle spear wrapped in bacon covered with a light drizzle of ranch. Oli Popper was everything but popping with heat; sweet, tender and marginally creamy. The Backwood was pleasantly crunchy with a nice blend of sweet and sour.

To end this feast, we had the Mango Pico Dog ($6) with a finely chopped mix of tomato, onions, cilantro and mango. This glizzy had a nice citrus tang and was surprisingly refreshing for a sausage dog.

We wouldn’t recommend that any innocent soul eat every item at Olidogs in one seating without the help of multiple mouths. Although it wouldn't hurt your pocket if you're willing to take on the challenge, as the entire feast cost just $30. We will be returning to eat but maybe one glizzy and a Backwood at a time.

Olidogs, 512 W. Jefferson Blvd. Sunday, 7–10 p.m.
