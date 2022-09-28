First Look: Anise at The Village Relaunches with Chef Rene De Leon

The Village is one of Dallas' most iconic neighborhoods. Since its inception in 1968, it's been a place for early 20-somethings to live and frolic. While Dallas is dotted with planned communities now, such as the Harwood District, downtown and Deep Ellum residences, The Village is the OG.
And as the space has matured over the decades so have the amenities. The area recently underwent a major redevelopment. Bulldozers took down old structures and in their place sprouted a glistening and fresh utopia with shiny new apartments, green spaces, sports fields, a pool with a swim-up bar, a boutique hotel and some notable restaurants.
We've often written about Meridian, which is led by chef Junior Borges (who is also the VP of culinary at The Village), with a menu that shines a light on dishes from his native Brazil. It was added to our Top 100 Restaurants this year.
Just a stone's throw from Meridian's patio is Anise, on the bottom floor of the Drey Hotel, which opened last year as part of the renovation. Here, a bar and dining room are surrounded by floor-to-ceiling windows, and diners can enjoy a pan-Mediterranean menu and a curated wine program in a stunning space.
One thing we love about any place at The Village is the people-watching opportunities. The main area is primarily pedestrian (one road that runs through was partially closed during our visit) with a menagerie of people and activities. At the end of dinner, no less than 50 Villagers were wrapping a group yoga session on the lawn while others were out walking their dogs.
While the whipped ricotta topped with grilled fruit, pistachios and mint is a popular (and eye-catching) starter at Anise, we instead went with the hummus ($10) topped with a green chermoula, a spice-heavy paste-like relish with coriander, parsley and cumin adding depth of flavor and texture.
For a heavier main we went with a lamb pressé ($38), braised lamb shoulder literally pressed into a rectangle served with a burnt red muhammara dip that is both smoky and sweet. Tender chunks of lamb fall from apart from the small slab with touch of fork. The dish is topped with crisp Moroccan carrots and okra. This, too, might be ideal to share at the table.
Chef De Leon got part of his inspiration for this pressé while working in Dubai. "When I tasted muhammara for the first time, I knew I wouldn't leave Dubai without the recipe," he says. "Since then, it has been in my back pocket until getting to Anise."
Back in Texas while planning menu updates for Anise, he needed a lamb dish, and he found a home for the muhammara.
"Chef Junior Borges and chef Nick Walker had thrown out some ideas for lamb preparations when we were discussing the dish, and pressé was one of them," De Leon explains. "At that point, I added field peas cooked simply and crispy okra for color contrast and texture to the plate. The one spin I added was to swap pomegranate molasses traditionally found in muhammara with slow-roasted strawberries."
The Mediterranean-focused wine list is curated by sommelier Amelia Henderson, who began her career as a maitre d' at Gramercy Park, which is part of the Union Square Hospitality Group. While there, she participated in daily wine training sessions for the family of restaurants, which included 11 Madison Park. On Wednesdays all by-the-bottle wine selections at Anise are half off.
Chef De Leon is a big-name addition to the marquee at Anise, which has a captivating menu and equally stunning space.
Anise: 5630 Village Glen Drive, 3 p.m. – 10 p.m. Tuesday – Thursday; 3 p.m. – 11 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., 5 – 11 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. Sunday; closed Monday.