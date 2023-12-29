 Paradise Biryani Pointe is New Dallas-Area Haven for Biryani | Dallas Observer
Paradise Biryani Pointe is Coppell's New Haven for Biryani

Home-cooked biryani comes to North Texas.
December 29, 2023
Biryani is served with spiced yogurt and peanut curry.
Anisha Holla
New-Jersey-based chain Paradise Biryani Pointe recently opened its first North Texas location in Coppell, promising a haven of biryani flavors reminiscent of those found in Northern India, where the dish originates. It was on the heels of opening a Houston branch that biryani-loving brothers Shrekar and Chandra Poreddy decided to open a second location in the heart of North Texas.

The brothers-turned-business-partners are confident that the quality of their product stands for itself. “It’s only been a month since we opened,” Chandra tells us. “We don’t even have a sign yet for the building. But we know this concept will take off in Dallas. We’re confident.”

The dining room at this location is unfussy. Wooden tables and the melodic clinking of pots in the adjacent kitchen make it feel like a home dining experience, which, according to the brothers, is intentional. “All of our food is made fresh to order. You can hear it being cooked for you in the kitchen,” Chandra says. “That’s what makes it taste and feel like home.”
click to enlarge
Paradise Biryani Pointe's unfussy dining room.
Anisha Holla
While it might mean longer-than-usual wait times, the payoff is evident.

Start with the vegetable dum biryani, mixed with chopped vegetables, or paneer biryani tossed with cubes of Indian cottage cheese, which are both vegetarian alternatives to chicken, goat or shrimp versions of the classic North Indian dish. Laced with cardamom, clove and other traditional Indian spices, the biryani here is nothing short of addicting. One bite from the family-style platter will have you digging for more.

But the shop’s menu extends beyond biryani. Order a spread of appetizers sourced from all different regions in India. Onion, mushroom and chili peppers are just some of the Indian delicacies that come deep-fried and plated for sharing.
click to enlarge
Order a spread of appetizers before digging into a dish of biryani.
Anisha Holla
The spicy cauliflower Manchurian comes deep-fried in a slurry of spicy tomato sauce. Or try the pepper chicken tossed in a spicy black pepper sauce. Either are good openers to a menu of over 20 curries, spiced with garam masala and enriched with heavy cream. Roti and naan breads are plentiful and go for between $2 and $3.

The owners’ passion for biryani is palpable. “My full-time job is actually in Arkansas,” Chandra, who oversees the Dallas location, says. “I’ve been driving down here every week just to get this place opened.”

The brothers are strapped in for the long haul. “We just want to make sure everyone has the chance to try the authentic flavors of India,” Chandra says. “Eating authentic biryani home-cooked in a clay pot...it’s really an unforgettable experience.”

751 S. MacArthur Blvd., Coppell. Sunday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – midnight.
