Paradise Biryani Pointe is Coppell's New Haven for Biryani

New-Jersey-based chain Paradise Biryani Pointe recently opened its first North Texas location in Coppell, promising a haven of biryani flavors reminiscent of those found in Northern India, where the dish originates. It was on the heels of opening a Houston branch that biryani-loving brothers Shrekar and Chandra Poreddy decided to open a second location in the heart of North Texas.
The brothers-turned-business-partners are confident that the quality of their product stands for itself. “It’s only been a month since we opened,” Chandra tells us. “We don’t even have a sign yet for the building. But we know this concept will take off in Dallas. We’re confident.”
The dining room at this location is unfussy. Wooden tables and the melodic clinking of pots in the adjacent kitchen make it feel like a home dining experience, which, according to the brothers, is intentional. “All of our food is made fresh to order. You can hear it being cooked for you in the kitchen,” Chandra says. “That’s what makes it taste and feel like home.”
Start with the vegetable dum biryani, mixed with chopped vegetables, or paneer biryani tossed with cubes of Indian cottage cheese, which are both vegetarian alternatives to chicken, goat or shrimp versions of the classic North Indian dish. Laced with cardamom, clove and other traditional Indian spices, the biryani here is nothing short of addicting. One bite from the family-style platter will have you digging for more.
But the shop’s menu extends beyond biryani. Order a spread of appetizers sourced from all different regions in India. Onion, mushroom and chili peppers are just some of the Indian delicacies that come deep-fried and plated for sharing.
The owners’ passion for biryani is palpable. “My full-time job is actually in Arkansas,” Chandra, who oversees the Dallas location, says. “I’ve been driving down here every week just to get this place opened.”
The brothers are strapped in for the long haul. “We just want to make sure everyone has the chance to try the authentic flavors of India,” Chandra says. “Eating authentic biryani home-cooked in a clay pot...it’s really an unforgettable experience.”
751 S. MacArthur Blvd., Coppell. Sunday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – midnight.