Dallas Cowboys

Post Malone and Raising Cane’s Join forces To Release Limited-Edition Cowboys Cup

The collectible cup includes a chance to win game tickets.
September 8, 2023
Post Malone, chicken tenders and the Dallas Cowboys — what's not to love?
Post Malone, chicken tenders and the Dallas Cowboys — what's not to love? Courtesy of Raising Cane's
Post Malone, the restaurant chain Raising Cane’s and the Dallas Cowboys have collaborated on a limited-edition collector’s cup that depicts the artist in a Cowboys jersey and includes a QR code for fans to scan for a chance to win tickets to a Cowboys home game.

The cup is available in restaurants across the Dallas area, and fans can get it by “posting up” their combo meal for an added $1.39.

The limited-edition cup comes from Malone’s style and love for the Cowboys, Raising Cane's said in a news release. Malone brought Matt Cliff, a local freelance artist specializing in illustration, design and branding for businesses, to work with him on the design of the cup.

Dallas holds a special place in Malone’s heart. When he was a child, his dad landed a job in Grapevine with the Cowboys, and Malone was able to get to know some of the greatest players in the NFL.

The singer-songwriter has won 10 Billboard Music Awards, three American Music Awards, one MTV Video Music Award and nine Grammy nominations.

Malone's collaboration with Raising Cane’s started when he designed a restaurant in Midvale, Utah, in April. Malone has also helped Raising Cane’s by designing four other series of collectible cups around the nation.
