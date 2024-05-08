 Radici: Tiffany Derry's Her New Italian Restaurant in Dallas | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

First Look: Radici, Tiffany Derry's New Italian Restaurant

Radici is close to Derry's other creation, Roots Southern Table in Farmers Branch.
May 8, 2024
Coniglio alla Gricia with braised rabbit, cassarecce, guanciale, pecorino romano, bitter greens and black pepper.
Coniglio alla Gricia with braised rabbit, cassarecce, guanciale, pecorino romano, bitter greens and black pepper. Hank Vaughn
Share this:
Tiffany Derry opened up Roots Southern Table in Farmers Branch in 2021, and accolades followed, including two James Beard nominations the following year for both Best Chef in Texas and Best New Restaurant. Not content to sit on their laurels, co-owners Derry and Tom Foley decided to branch out a bit (albeit in the same shopping center in Farmers Branch) with Radici Wood Fired Grill, an Italian restaurant that offers traditional dishes with a modern twist using locally sourced and seasonal ingredients, all enhanced by open wood-fired cooking.

While Roots Southern Table pays homage to Derry’s upbringing and culinary influences in the South, Radici draws inspiration from Foley’s familial heritage and Derry’s early work in Italian restaurants as well as their travels throughout the many regions of Italy. Radici, in a display of clever and consistent nomenclature, means roots in Italian, so it's a fitting name for their newest effort to bring comfortable fine dining with a twist to North Texas.
click to enlarge
The dining area, like its sister Roots Southern Table, is comfortable, open and inviting, with a view to the kitchen.
Hank Vaughn
The space, just a few doors down from Roots, enjoys the same warm and inviting light and décor as the first restaurant, with neutral colors and high ceilings in a not-too-crowded dining area with a clear view of the kitchen and pass. On this night, Derry was front and center there, seemingly overseeing each dish before it made its way to the tables.

click to enlarge
Chef Derry adds the final touches to a dish about to go out to a happy patron.
Hank Vaughn
We started with a couple of cocktails, deciding upon a negroni (when in Rome… ) and a classic martini. The negroni was $16 and didn’t quite half fill an old-fashioned glass, prepared with Campari and Engine gin along with a splash of Dolin Rouge vermouth, and garnished with a lemon peel and large ice cube. The martini was correctly prepared with gin (Malfi) and Cocci extra dry vermouth. Perfectly chilled and mixed with a lemon peel, but the best part: it came with a sidecar of extra gin with which to replenish the drink, which helped a bit to take the sting out of the $20 price.

click to enlarge
Classico martini with Malfi Gin and Cocci Extra Dry Vermouth, with a sidecar of extra gin included.
Hank Vaughn
The waitstaff were helpful and efficient, never letting our water glasses remain empty or used plates accumulate. They suggested we go with two starters (antipasti), a couple of pasta dishes (primi), a side or two, and one shared main (secondi), and so we did.

click to enlarge
Rosemary and garlic confit focaccia.
Hank Vaughn
Our starters were a rosemary and garlic confit focaccia and suppli al telefono, and both arrived quickly. The focaccia showed off the wood-fired grill, full of both crunchy and chewy texture with a smoky flavor enhanced by the rosemary. It was topped with what seemed like a full head of creamy garlic cloves and served with a little side of olive oil and balsamic vinegar. It was just enough for two.

click to enlarge
Suppli al Telefono: risotto croquette, pork sausage, chicken liver, pomodoro, smoked mozzarella.
Hank Vaughn
The suppli were five risotto croquettes on a pesto and olive oil bed, topped with smoked mozzarella. Fried just right with sausage, chicken liver and pomodoro mingled with the risotto. They were good, but the liver and sausage mélange was definitely front and center.

click to enlarge
Lasagna blanca comes with white Bolognese, sage, spinach pasta, parmesan and nutmeg.
Hank Vaughn
Our pasta selections were the lasagna blanca and the coniglio alla gricia. The lasagna was prepared with sage, spinach pasta, parmesan and nutmeg with a white Bolognese sauce. Definitely not of the style prepared by nonna on special occasions for family dinners, but an interesting and successful twist on this classic nonetheless.

The second pasta dish had braised rabbit as the protein and casarecce pasta prepared in the gricia manner with guanciale, pecorino Roman, greens and black pepper. It was extremely good and full of complex flavor, in a good way.

During the service Derry would occasionally leave the kitchen and stop by various tables, talking to diners in a friendly manner, smiling and laughing and answering questions while taking well-deserved kudos before eventually making her way back. Foley could be seen checking on this and that also. It was a very relaxed atmosphere that was surprising considering they’d been open for less than a week.

click to enlarge Chef Derry and Tom Foley at Radici
Chef Derry receives some praise from a happy patron while Tom Foley makes sure things are running smoothly in the background.
Hank Vaughn
We ordered a bowl of Tuscan white beans as our side dish, and it was more of a soup. A wonderful soup of flavors that was basically Tuscany in a bowl and almost perfectly matched the great northern bean soup I had often as a child.

click to enlarge
Braciole di maiale alla brace: Kurobuta pork chop, grilled radicchio, borettane onions, balsamic vinegar.
Hank Vaughn
Our shared main was the braciole di maiale alla brace. I had imagined braciole as served by my Italian grandmother and popularized by The Bear television show on FX, but actually it was a pork chop. Full of misplaced righteous indignation, we searched Google, and learned something new: braciole di maiala is really and truly a pork chop, it is not the rolled stuffed beef dish we had expected. This is the real deal as opposed to our (and The Bear’s) rolled and stuffed beef or veal Americanized version. We calmed down and dug in.

This was a Kurobuta pork chop, a large one at that, grilled to perfection on that wood grill with a wonderful outer bark and tender and deeply flavorful interior, sliced into several servings, along with grilled radicchio and whole borettane onions liberally seasoned with rich balsamic vinegar. It was one of the highlights of the year, so much so that we gnawed at the succulently moist meat that clung tantalizingly to the one bone that remained for garnish. We’re not proud.
click to enlarge Pistachio Olive Oil Cake with a blood orange marmalade, crème fraiche
Pistachio olive oil cake.
Hank Vaughn
Our arms were twisted to order dessert, and we went with the pistachio olive oil cake, moist and not overly olive-oily and topped with crème fraiche, roasted pistachio pieces and several slices of blood orange marmalade. A fitting end to a pretty good birthday meal, but you shouldn’t wait for a special occasion like that to try this place out.

12990 Bee St., Farmers Branch. Wednesday – Thursday, 5:30–9:30 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 5–10 p.m.; Sunday, 5–9:30 p.m.; closed Monday and Tuesday.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Hank Vaughn is a freelance writer who enjoys sharing and overthinking his food and drink experiences, both good and bad, from his culinary journeys with his wife across North Texas and beyond.
Contact: Hank Vaughn
Dallas Grocery Store Aims for World-Record Avocado Display; 5/$1 Sale After

Food & Drink News

Dallas Grocery Store Aims for World-Record Avocado Display; 5/$1 Sale After

By Danielle Beller
The Black Swan Is Back, Baby

Bars

The Black Swan Is Back, Baby

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Kevin Kelley of Kitchen + Kocktails To Open Deep Ellum Sports Lounge KANVAS

Openings and Closings

Kevin Kelley of Kitchen + Kocktails To Open Deep Ellum Sports Lounge KANVAS

By Nick Reynolds
Dallas’ Sober Brewer and His Immaculate Timing

Beer

Dallas’ Sober Brewer and His Immaculate Timing

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation