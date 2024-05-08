First Look: Radici, Tiffany Derry's New Italian Restaurant

Tiffany Derry opened up Roots Southern Table in Farmers Branch in 2021, and accolades followed, including two James Beard nominations the following year for both Best Chef in Texas and Best New Restaurant. Not content to sit on their laurels, co-owners Derry and Tom Foley decided to branch out a bit (albeit in the same shopping center in Farmers Branch) with Radici Wood Fired Grill, an Italian restaurant that offers traditional dishes with a modern twist using locally sourced and seasonal ingredients, all enhanced by open wood-fired cooking.
While Roots Southern Table pays homage to Derry’s upbringing and culinary influences in the South, Radici draws inspiration from Foley’s familial heritage and Derry’s early work in Italian restaurants as well as their travels throughout the many regions of Italy. Radici, in a display of clever and consistent nomenclature, means roots in Italian, so it's a fitting name for their newest effort to bring comfortable fine dining with a twist to North Texas.
The second pasta dish had braised rabbit as the protein and casarecce pasta prepared in the gricia manner with guanciale, pecorino Roman, greens and black pepper. It was extremely good and full of complex flavor, in a good way.
During the service Derry would occasionally leave the kitchen and stop by various tables, talking to diners in a friendly manner, smiling and laughing and answering questions while taking well-deserved kudos before eventually making her way back. Foley could be seen checking on this and that also. It was a very relaxed atmosphere that was surprising considering they’d been open for less than a week.
as served by my Italian grandmother and popularized by The Bear television show on FX, but actually it was a pork chop. Full of misplaced righteous indignation, we searched Google, and learned something new: braciole di maiala is really and truly a pork chop, it is not the rolled stuffed beef dish we had expected. This is the real deal as opposed to our (and The Bear’s) rolled and stuffed beef or veal Americanized version. We calmed down and dug in.
This was a Kurobuta pork chop, a large one at that, grilled to perfection on that wood grill with a wonderful outer bark and tender and deeply flavorful interior, sliced into several servings, along with grilled radicchio and whole borettane onions liberally seasoned with rich balsamic vinegar. It was one of the highlights of the year, so much so that we gnawed at the succulently moist meat that clung tantalizingly to the one bone that remained for garnish. We’re not proud.
12990 Bee St., Farmers Branch. Wednesday – Thursday, 5:30–9:30 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 5–10 p.m.; Sunday, 5–9:30 p.m.; closed Monday and Tuesday.