First Look: Sky Blossom Has Sushi Tacos, Margarita Flights and Stellar Views

OK boom, we are approaching May still in a pandemic and consistently good weather is on the way. So, how can you take advantage? The rooftop restaurant Sky Blossom is a perfect place to start.
Sky Blossom is a cute restaurant in the center of downtown that offers a top-floor restaurant and bar with stunning views and great menu options. They are a Vietnamese fusion bistro and bar, and they have some outstanding food.
It is a smaller, cozy restaurant, so a reservation is a must. If the weather permits, book a table outside. It makes the experience much better, as the inside is just a normal restaurant. It still has a great ambiance and vibe inside but that rooftop view is phenomenal.
Aside from the view — the Joule Hotel across the skyline with a pool hanging over the street — the best part of this visit was the food.
Since it was happy hour, we went with a few extra appetizer specials, which were cheaper and allowed us to dabble a little bit and really see what the menu had to offer. We tried the ever-so classic edamame, fried spring rolls and the Blossom Tacos.
Out of all the appetizers, the fried spring rolls were my favorite, perfectly crisp, stuffed with shrimp or chicken, then paired with a sweet and spicy sauce for dipping. Perfect.
The Blossom Tacos are like sushi but in taco form, with rice, avocado and sesame seeds wrapped in seaweed. This tasty appetizer is pretty unique. They have a few options, but if you want some meat in your taco, go with the tempura taco.
As for the entree I went with the Korean BBQ plate. They knocked this out of the park. The beef short ribs were tender, juicy and had a tasty sweet-ish flavor. They have tons of other great dinner options, like lamb chops, shaken beef, or even pork chops, so whatever you order you’ll be impressed with it.
They have plenty of drink options from margaritas to mojitos. The margarita flight comes with four different flavors: strawberry, blueberry, mango and classic for $15. Happy hour is Monday to Friday from 3 to 6:30 p.m. and they have several appetizers for just $5, like dumplings, spring rolls and sushi tacos.
Sky Blossom, 1514 Elm St., Suite 611. Open 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.
