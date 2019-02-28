Killer Brisket and Sausage Are Stars at Smoke Sessions Barbecue in Royse City

We care not that we're eating from a Styrofoam tray — this brisket and sausage are absolutely killer.

As winter Sunday mornings go, this one feels especially brisk as we step out of the car at Smoke Sessions Barbecue in Royse City. The sun is out, but so is a biting wind that finds any exposed skin in short order. Seeking shelter from the breeze in the shadow of Chad Sessions' eponymous food truck, we notice that we're the only ones here.

"I don't know where everyone is today," Sessions laments. "Usually, when the sun's out, we're pretty busy."

Sessions and his wife, Jessica, have been serving barbecue out of their trailer in Royse City since 2016, and popularity drove them to their semi-permanent location in May of last year, to a gravel lot on FM 548 just south of State Highway 276.