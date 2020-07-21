 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
Sandos have landed in Dallas.EXPAND
Sandos have landed in Dallas.
Reed J Kenney

Sandoitchi‘s Instagram Propels Its Sandos in Dallas

Taylor Adams | July 21, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

For more than five weeks, aesthetically pleasing photos of sandwiches have been scrolling across Instagram for Dallas users.

And every week, Sandoitchi, a new pop-up providing these Japanese sandwiches, has been selling out.

It’s not a surprising phenomenon. This type of sandwich, popular for a quick meal in Japan, graced the cover of last year’s Bon Appétit for the magazine's pick for best new restaurant in America, Konbi.

Related Stories

While Konbi had been selling out of its goods daily, Dallas wasn’t a destination for this specific food, which is where the men behind Sandoitchi found a market.

“In Japan, it’s such a common thing — it’s so striking, visually. We always admired the simplistic packaging, things like that,” says Keith Tran.

Packaging is simple, displaying the goods inside through a little window.EXPAND
Packaging is simple, displaying the goods inside through a little window.
Reed J Kenney

Tran is the operations manager of the pop-up, which now consists of weekly pickups and deliveries with orders placed online after announcements on Instagram.

Tran is based in California, while the one creating the menu and actual meals is Stevie Nguyen.

Nguyen has a respectable pedigree, having worked at Uchi in Dallas and Houston after growing up in Louisiana. He also spent time in New York at Morimoto and Momofuku Ko.

Most recently, he was working at Deep Ellum’s Niwa Japanese BBQ, the kitchen where Sandoitchi’s foods are made every week.

Along for the ride are creative director Angel Acosta and Andy Sirois, who handles marketing.

“We can really elevate it and use locally sourced ingredients and really make it a chef-driven idea,” Tran says. “It’s still like fine dining; it just happens to be a sandwich.”

The sold-out weeks have included an A5 wagyu katsu sando, a strawberry-matcha cream sando and an egg salad sando.

A brick-and-mortar was the first idea for their foods, and still is — they’re looking around Deep Ellum for a future location — but as they got rolling amid a pandemic, a strict, to-go-only concept was what came out.

The egg salad sandoEXPAND
The egg salad sando
Reed J Kenney

In place of a soft open, they shared the sandwiches with friends.

“The response was instant: This is great. Those friends started posting — we didn’t even have an Instagram page yet,” Tran says.

June 14 was their first Instagram post, and the following grew by the thousands (they sit at nearly 9,000 as of Monday). Along with a pickup location from Niwa, they have been delivering in Carrollton, Garland, Irving and Richardson, depending on the week.

And they’re still selling out.

“Now it’s really hard to get — that was never our intent,” Tran says.

So they’re refining the process each week. For example, you can now order online instead of sending a message through Instagram.

Along with following them on Instagram, it’s best to sign up for their email alerts to keep up with their week’s plan.

 
Taylor Adams has written about the restaurant industry for the Dallas Observer since 2016. Now the Observer's food editor, she attended Southern Methodist University before covering local news at The Dallas Morning News.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

 

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.