SauceBros Pizza Serves up Pizza from … Bangladesh?

September 21, 2022 4:00AM

Ghee mushroom and hot honey pizza at SauceBros.
What seems like a weird spin on the old Mario Bros. video game is actually a Bangladesh-inspired pizza shop in Plano. Going by the name SauceBros, Bangladeshi friends and co-owners Redwan Huda, Zoheb Chowdhury and Labib Tarafdar are doing their best to “put Bangladeshi flavors on the map” in Dallas. And their way of doing that is through their lifelong passion for pizza.

“We were foodies first and then restaurant owners,” Huda says. “We started out as three guys who really loved pizza. One day, we just decided to go for our passion.”

SauceBros opened in July, and Huda, Chowdhury and Tarafdar have been experimenting with the menu ever since. For now, all 12 pizzas on the SauceBros menu are inspired by flavors of Bangladesh in one way or the other. The menu may be small, but it’s powerful.
A mural inside SauceBros by @MoonDoodles_Z
Try the Garlic Ghee Mushroom Bianca pizza for some muted South Asian flavors. The New York-style pizza comes with a base of creamy white sauce made of blended alfredo and mozzarella. The pie is topped generously with mushrooms roasted in ghee, a type of clarified butter characteristic of Bangladeshi cooking. It tastes pretty much like your classic Italian white pizza. The subtle ghee flavoring just elevates the dish a little more.

Another specialty here is the Spicy Naga Chicken pizza, made from a coriander-tomato sauce infused with the Naga pepper, which is grown in parts of India and Bangladesh and is known as one of the hottest chili peppers there is. The pizza is topped with chunks of chicken tossed in authentic Bangladeshi spices. A double chili sign next to the menu item warns customers of heat, but don’t let that deter you from ordering it for your family dinner. Through some skillful preparation, the co-owners, who double as chefs, are able to customize the spice as much — or as little —as you’d like.
Jhura Beef Pesto and Naga Chicken pizza
The Jhura Beef Pesto pizza brings a Bangladeshi twist to traditional basil pesto. In an effort to reflect the flavors of South Asia, the Bros make their pesto mostly from ground cilantro rather than basil. The SauceBros specialty comes topped with “Jhura” or shredded beef, marinated in rich Bangladeshi spices. To say it’s an interesting combination of flavors would be an understatement. But it’s a tasty one.

Our only piece of advice: make sure you have a large party to share with when you stop by. With a price range of $14 to $27, SauceBros pizzas come only in large or extra-large sizes. There’s no such thing as a light meal here.

SauceBros, 3115 W. Parker Road, Plano, Noon – 10 p.m. Monday – Saturday; Noon – 9 p.m. Sunday.
