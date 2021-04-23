Get Messy with Seafood Boil and Nachos at Shells and Tails 2 Geaux in DeSoto

^ Keep Dallas Observer Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free. Support Us

Here we are almost finishing up the month of April and, I don’t know if it's me, but 2021 is flying by. I looked up and, boom, we are amidst the ever-so-amazing crawfish season. Now crawfish season is usually something you enjoy with a larger group or in a family setting, and I feel it is a meal that, to really enjoy, you have to get down and dirty.

In fact, it's my opinion on all boiled seafood (crawfish, shrimp, crab legs, lobster and even the fixings like the corn, sausage, and potatoes) should leave, at least, your fingers dripping and chin greasy.

With COVID-19, many may not want to sit in a traditional restaurant to enjoy this type of meal and, let’s be honest, this isn’t a quick everyday meal you just whip up in the kitchen.

Shells and Tails 2 Geaux has been shelling out amazing seafood for years now, and those who know about it have been indulging as often as possible. The line at this food truck can really build, but don’t let that scare you away. It's there for good reason.

So let’s break down this menu and see what all the fuss is about.

Let’s start with the classics. Boiled seafood is their game, and they know it very well. When it comes to the seafood boils, the Cajun Munch Platter has to be my favorite. It comes with two crab leg clusters, around eight jumbo shrimp, a sausage link, corn and potatoes along with a side of their melted butter.

Next, I’d have to highlight their crawfish, since of course, it is crawfish season. They have some of the largest crawfish in the area and offer competitive pricing per pound.

I’ve tried shrimp at hundreds of places in North Texas and Shells and Tails is my favorite. Most places that do seafood boils don't peel their shrimp and let you do the work. But one thing I have always valued about this food truck is not only are the shrimp huge but peeled as well.

EXPAND The seafood nachos, up top, are to be eaten on-site and immediately. Because, honestly, who could drive with those in the car? Jordan Williams

If you’re stopping by during the summer, look no further than the seafood nachos. An order comes topped with fresh crab, crawfish and shrimp (everything peeled) with cheese and jalapeños. Keep an eye on their Instagram page for when these are available.

What makes the true difference is the fiery seasoning they sprinkle over every plate, giving it the perfect amount of flavor. I will say this isn’t a meal you want to wait until you get home to eat. Any time I have the nachos I eat them right in the parking lot. So, come with a drink and plenty of napkins ready. Luckily with how amazing these nachos are, whether you are by yourself or eating with others, this will only take you a few short minutes to devour.

On top of everything mentioned they have gumbo, desserts and drinks.

They play music to liven the mood while you wait, and more than likely you’ll meet the owner chef Jermaine Paddio. He makes sure to speak to his customers and does everything he can to take care of them.

Shells and Tails 2 Geaux, 324 E. Beltline Road, 2-6 p.m. (or sell out) Tuesday, 2-7:30 p.m. (or sell out) Wednesday - Friday, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (or sell out) Saturday.

Check their social media pages on Instagram or Facebook for daily updates.