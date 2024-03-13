Slow and Steady Coffee in South Dallas Channels Good Coffee and Music

click to enlarge A large outdoor space at Slow and Steady beckons when the weather is nice. Theressa Velázquez

click to enlarge Slow and Steady is a bit like walking into someone's living room, but with great coffee and the option to linger as long as you'd like. Theressa Velázquez

click to enlarge The confections are from La Casita Bakeshop. Theressa Velázquez

At the corner of Edgefield and Tennessee avenues in the Elmwood neighborhood of Oak Cliff sits a black coffeehouse surrounded by residences. German Sierra, the owner of Slow and Steady Coffee, worked on getting the hospitable coffeehouse ready for years before opening to the public a few months ago.“When I faced the obstacles that delayed the opening of the shop, it inspired the shop name,” he says. “Sometimes you just have to be patient but remain focused and resilient on the goal you’ve set for yourself.”Before pouring coffee, Sierra was a wholesaler of coffee beans. “I’ve always loved coffee but my true passion for the craft of coffee was born during my trips to Portland,” he says. That's where Sierra discovered the specialty coffee scene and geeked out on coffee chemistry after making his first pour-over with a Chemex.Entering Slow and Steady, your eyes will likely gravitate toward a record player sitting on a shelf next to a collection of vinyl records by artists such as Bob Marley, Radiohead and The Beatles. It feels like stepping into someone’s living room.The space has a charm similar to The Wild Detectives in Bishop Arts, but brighter because of its white interior and natural light that pours through oversized windows.Sierra's passion for music seeps into the menu as well. A single-origin cold brew with vanilla cream top is called Slow Rush, named after Tame Impala’s latest album."The LA Mood, from our specialty menu, gives a nod to our LA roots while simultaneously connecting with a Harry Styles song lyric,” Sierra, who migrated to Texas in 2008, says referring to the song "Satellite."We ordered sweets, which are sourced from La Casita Bakeshop, and an iced cinnamon shaken espresso ($7), as recommended by the barista. We sipped the cold crafted drink, perfectly sweetened and powdered with plenty of cinnamon, as we listened to indie Mexican rock bands like Siddhartha and Technicolor Fabrics.An Earl Grey pound bread is an inch thick, fresh and fluffy. Monkey Bread, which is heated before being served, has a slightly crispy exterior and warm soft interior. We tore off chunks with our fingers and ate as if it were popcorn.On a return visit, we opted for a healthy energy option. A banana smoothie ($7.50) is blended with dates, almond butter and Greek yogurt. We savored every ounce of it.If you ask Sierra, there are not enough coffee shops in Dallas. He said he hopes customers will recognize his deep care for the product and service — and maybe even connect with other kindred souls with whom to bond over his musical taste.