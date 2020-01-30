 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
Make your lunch an educational opportunity.EXPAND
Make your lunch an educational opportunity.
Alex Gonzalez

Smokey John’s to Have Shoebox Lunches During Black History Month

Alex Gonzalez | January 30, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

In honor of Black History Month, Smokey John’s Bar-B-Que and Home Cooking is offering guests a low-cost meal with a valuable educational opportunity.

For only $10.50, guests can purchase what’s called a shoebox lunch, packed with your choice of barbecue entrees, a side, a dessert and a piece of fruit.

Shoebox lunches date back to the Jim Crow era. During segregation, black people were forbidden from entering white-owned restaurants, which made for difficulty during the work day or when traveling far from home. For convenience sake, people would make meals at home and pack them in shoeboxes, which often contained fried chicken, sandwiches, fruit, vegetables, peanuts and cake. The shoeboxes were usually tied with yarn or strips of fabric.

Related Stories

“We just think this is a neat way to do something for Black History Month,” says Smokey John’s co-owner Juan Reaves. “To bring some attention to another struggle. It’s something for the younger generation to be appreciative of, the fact that we can walk into pretty much anywhere we want to eat.”

The boxes share the history of the shoebox lunch.EXPAND
The boxes share the history of the shoebox lunch.
Alex Gonzalez

With Smokey John’s shoebox lunches, guests can order their shoeboxes with either the brisket barbecue sandwich or a piece of fried chicken. They can order one of Smokey John’s many sides (though, it is worth noting that the candied sweet potatoes are to die for), along with a piece of fruit. For dessert, guests have the choice of sweet potato pie or a slice of pound cake.

Shoebox lunches will be available for purchase at Smokey John’s beginning Saturday, Feb. 1, and will be available all throughout the month.

Smokey John's Bar-B-Que and Home Cooking, 1820 W. Mockingbird Lane (Medical District). Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday; closed Sunday.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >