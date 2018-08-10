 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/dallasobserver
  • Google Plus
Buy a ticket to Tacolandia today and $5 will go to a very worthy cause.
Buy a ticket to Tacolandia today and $5 will go to a very worthy cause.
Melissa Hennings

$5 of Every Tacolandia Ticket Purchased Today Will Go to #24HoursofTacos

Beth Rankin | August 10, 2018 | 8:29am
AA

Starting at 6:30 a.m. this morning with a chorizo breakfast taco at El Jordan, Dallas man Jon Daniel started off on his journey to eat at 48 Dallas taquerias in 24 hours — that's one taqueria every 30 minutes for a full 24 hours straight.

Why so many tacos in such a short time span? Daniel and taco journalist Jose Ralat — author of the forthcoming book American Tacos: A History and Guide to the Taco Trail North of the Border — are raising money for Foundation45, a Deep Ellum nonprofit that offers free mental health and addiction services. Daniel organized the fundraiser in honor of his son Jordan Daniel, a local musician who died last year of a heroin overdose.

Related Stories

As of this morning, #24HoursofTacos has raised more than $11,000, but we're gonna help them raise a little more. All day today, $5 of every ticket purchased for this year's Tacolandia — a taco festival taking over Dallas Farmers Market on Saturday, Oct. 13 — will go to 24 Hours of Tacos, benefitting Foundation45.

Buy a ticket to this year's festival, where you'll have access to unlimited tacos from dozens of Dallas taquerias, and you'll be supporting a noble cause: mental health and addiction services for Dallas artists, musicians, service industry workers and anyone who can't otherwise afford such healthcare.

Right now, Tacolandia tickets are $25 for general admission and $65 for VIP (which gets you special VIP tacos and entrance to the fest an hour early), but those early bird prices won't be available for long. Snag tickets today and enjoy that warm, fuzzy taco feeling.

 
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and Cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season and the importance of local and regional foodways.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >