$5 of Every Tacolandia Ticket Purchased Today Will Go to #24HoursofTacos

Buy a ticket to Tacolandia today and $5 will go to a very worthy cause.

Starting at 6:30 a.m. this morning with a chorizo breakfast taco at El Jordan, Dallas man Jon Daniel started off on his journey to eat at 48 Dallas taquerias in 24 hours — that's one taqueria every 30 minutes for a full 24 hours straight.

Why so many tacos in such a short time span? Daniel and taco journalist Jose Ralat — author of the forthcoming book American Tacos: A History and Guide to the Taco Trail North of the Border — are raising money for Foundation45, a Deep Ellum nonprofit that offers free mental health and addiction services. Daniel organized the fundraiser in honor of his son Jordan Daniel, a local musician who died last year of a heroin overdose.

As of this morning, #24HoursofTacos has raised more than $11,000, but we're gonna help them raise a little more. All day today, $5 of every ticket purchased for this year's Tacolandia — a taco festival taking over Dallas Farmers Market on Saturday, Oct. 13 — will go to 24 Hours of Tacos, benefitting Foundation45.