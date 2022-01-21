First Look (Again): Tacos La Gloria Finds a New Home in Oak Cliff

click to enlarge Tacos La Gloria's new home on Mountain Lake Road. E Mayne

click to enlarge The LA-style burrito is filled with hot Cheetos. E Mayne

click to enlarge These deep fried Oreos are a great predinner snack for the trip home. E Mayne

In 2018, the world bore witness to one of the most memorable and somber moments of cinematic history. Thanos collected all six infinity stones, and with an effortless snap of his fingers, he dissolved half of the world’s population into ash. Little did we all know that we were not just watching a work of fiction, but we were all spectators of cataclysmic foreshadowing. Yet before we all had a chance to go through the seven steps of grief, Marvel'sdiscovered a way to bring back all of our favorite characters alongside the rest of the planet that was lost in a snap. Ah, when art imitates life.In 2020 Texas began to shut down both large and small businesses. Lots of restaurant owners were stuck in purgatory trying to keep their businesses afloat while attempting to keep their customers healthy in the beginning of all the pandemonium. A large swath of the economy simply could not maintain in the harsh new realities and quickly vanished. Some were able to come back. There were other restaurant owners who saw it as an opportunity to penetrate the growing taco market in Dallas. One of those places is Tacos La Gloria.Let’s be real: you can’t throw a rock in Oak Cliff without hitting 10 taquerias. It's easily one of the best reasons to visit or dwell in the historical southern part of Dallas on a taco Tuesday. When conservative political activist and co-founder of “Latinos for Trump” Marco Gutierrez ironically proclaimed his (Mexican) culture is causing problems and if something is not done about it, we would have taco trucks on every corner, Oak Cliff made sure that there was.Tacos La Gloria was a food truck spearheaded by Maria Gloria Serrato at Tyler Station, where Oak Cliff Brewing Co. is. For undisclosed reasons not related to the pandemic, Serrato and her family shut down their truck location and recently reemerged in the heart of Oak Cliff on Mountain Lake Road just a bit north of Kiest Park.Although I never tried food from the original location, I was craving something more interesting than the 15 tacos joints I passed on the way to get there. I ordered the taco plate ($10) with chicken, pastor and beef fajita, an L.A.-style burrito with hot Cheetos ($11) and the pineapple agua fresca ($3.50). Initially, I wanted the funnel cake, but they were still in the process of moving and didn’t have the equipment to pull it off.The pastor and beef fajita were solid affairs. It was a combination of juicy and savory with all your favorite Tex-Mex hits of seasoning, onion and cilantro. Disappointingly, the chicken came out just a little too dry.Next up was the gargantuan burrito crammed with the pastor and hot Cheetos. L.A.-style burritos are slightly bigger burritos with beans, meat and cheese. They are generally pretty loose and not wrapped too tightly, which if you think about L.A., makes sense. The Cheetos didn’t take anything away from the grilled meaty pastor but also didn’t bring a lot to the party. Like taking a swig of soda with a mouth full of Pop Rocks, it’s just fun to eat. The size and weight of the burrito are pretty intimidating and probably best shared so you don’t unhinge your jaw trying to get all of that tasty boy down.For dessert, you really can’t go wrong with deep-fried Oreos ($5). The only unfortunate thing is place doesn’t have dine-in seating, so the cookies may become a little cold before you arrive at your destination, which is the perfect excuse to shovel food into your facehole while stuck in traffic. These deep-fried chocolate love grenades are sweet and would probably pair well with some horchata or something creamy.My favorite item of the visit was the refreshing agua fresca made by Mamma Gloria herself. They have large and small bottles that, I am told, are made fresh daily. The bottle is blessed with the image of Mamma Gloria. I tried my hardest not to finish the entire bottle before my food was ready, but each sip was better than the last. The fresh pulp swimming in a body of natural fruit juices is a sure way to make you feel electric with a raw boost of energy.