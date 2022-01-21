First Look (Again): Tacos La Gloria Finds a New Home in Oak Cliff

In 2018, the world bore witness to one of the most memorable and somber moments of cinematic history. Thanos collected all six infinity stones, and with an effortless snap of his fingers, he dissolved half of the world’s population into ash. Little did we all know that we were not just watching a work of fiction, but we were all spectators of cataclysmic foreshadowing. Yet before we all had a chance to go through the seven steps of grief, Marvel's Avengers: Endgame discovered a way to bring back all of our favorite characters alongside the rest of the planet that was lost in a snap. Ah, when art imitates life.
In 2020 Texas began to shut down both large and small businesses. Lots of restaurant owners were stuck in purgatory trying to keep their businesses afloat while attempting to keep their customers healthy in the beginning of all the pandemonium. A large swath of the economy simply could not maintain in the harsh new realities and quickly vanished. Some were able to come back. There were other restaurant owners who saw it as an opportunity to penetrate the growing taco market in Dallas. One of those places is Tacos La Gloria.
Let’s be real: you can’t throw a rock in Oak Cliff without hitting 10 taquerias. It's easily one of the best reasons to visit or dwell in the historical southern part of Dallas on a taco Tuesday. When conservative political activist and co-founder of “Latinos for Trump” Marco Gutierrez ironically proclaimed his (Mexican) culture is causing problems and if something is not done about it, we would have taco trucks on every corner, Oak Cliff made sure that there was.
Although I never tried food from the original location, I was craving something more interesting than the 15 tacos joints I passed on the way to get there. I ordered the taco plate ($10) with chicken, pastor and beef fajita, an L.A.-style burrito with hot Cheetos ($11) and the pineapple agua fresca ($3.50). Initially, I wanted the funnel cake, but they were still in the process of moving and didn’t have the equipment to pull it off.
The pastor and beef fajita were solid affairs. It was a combination of juicy and savory with all your favorite Tex-Mex hits of seasoning, onion and cilantro. Disappointingly, the chicken came out just a little too dry.
My favorite item of the visit was the refreshing agua fresca made by Mamma Gloria herself. They have large and small bottles that, I am told, are made fresh daily. The bottle is blessed with the image of Mamma Gloria. I tried my hardest not to finish the entire bottle before my food was ready, but each sip was better than the last. The fresh pulp swimming in a body of natural fruit juices is a sure way to make you feel electric with a raw boost of energy.
Tacos La Gloria, 2301 Mountain Lake Road, Closed Monday, 9 a.m. - 10 p.m. Tuesday - Thursday, 9 a.m. - 11 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday.