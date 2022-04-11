Support Us

Rangers Acquire Hurtado Barbecue

April 11, 2022 4:00AM

Perhaps the biggest off-season acquisition, The Rangers snagged Hurtado Barbecue.
MLB Opening Day has arrived for baseball fans and to celebrate, the Texas Rangers are offering up new concessions.

In collaboration with foodservice and retail partner Delaware North, the Rangers announced a variety of additions to the hospitality program at Globe Life Field. New specialty food items and expanded amenities were announced along with some new spaces.

The first of these new “hospitality spaces” is Arlington Eats, which will host local restaurants on weekends and special events. Located in section 101 of Globe Life, Hurtado Barbecue Co. will be the first local restaurant for first two home games April 11-12 in addition to a few days in mid-May, followed by Ella B’s on April 15-17, and Prince Lebanese Grill on April 29-31.

421 Food Hall is the next addition added, a nod to the Rangers' first-ever home game in Arlington on April 21, 1972. This spot will be located in the upper concourse and will offer buffet-style dining along with an exclusive lounge for season ticket holders.

The final addition by Delaware North is High Bar, a cocktail lounge neighboring 421 Food Hall. The High Bar will serve specialty cocktails, complete with couches, lounge chairs, side chairs and a mix of high-top and traditional tables.

Casey Rapp with Delaware North says that the 2022 season will also feature “creative twists on fan-favorites – with a range of regional flavors and products.”
click to enlarge A chicken-fried brisket sandwich - COURTESY OF TEXAS RANGERS BALL CLUB
A chicken-fried brisket sandwich
Courtesy of Texas Rangers Ball Club
The new additions to the menu include the Alligator Corn Dog: an alligator andouille sausage hand-dipped in corn dog batter and fried. The chicken-fried brisket sandwich is made from in-house-smoked Nolan Ryan beef brisket, hand-battered and fried. Finally, they'll also have brisket egg rolls, which were created by a Rangers fan in 2020 as part of a recipe contest.

Vegans can look forward to more options as well: a vegan bratwurst and vegan chicken salad. The former is an Impossible Vegan Bratwurst served on a fresh locally baked vegan roll with grilled onions. The latter is like a classic chicken salad sandwich made with vegan “chicken.

Fans can enjoy these new concessions and hospitality spaces at the Rangers’ home opener on Monday, April 10,  at 3:05 p.m. against the Colorado Rockies.
Chance Townsend is the Dallas Observer's food intern for spring 2022. He's a grad student at UNT, and his favorite time of the day is unlimited mimosa brunch. If he's not writing about food then he's probably in the kitchen cooking it.

