10th Annual Dallas Observer Iron Fork Is on Its Way (Here’s How You’ll Get Tickets)

Iron Fork is on its way back.

Iron Fork, one of the city’s biggest annual food events, marks its 10th year this April. More than 40 restaurants will show up with bites, beer, wine and cocktails, and two big-time chefs will compete in a live cooking competition.

If you haven’t been, it’s a favorite one for many. For one, it’s indoors, in Centennial Hall at Fair Park.

Before you start heading to South Dallas, you need tickets. Presale for this one runs from 10 a.m. Jan. 28 until 9 a.m. Jan. 31.

If you really want in on the deal, you can sign up for our Food and Drink Newsletter (which, btw, is always filled with quality content, just saying) and receive the promo code before presale goes live.

Now for details.

General admission ($40) gets you in at 7 p.m. for unlimited food samples from all of those restaurants alongside beer, wine, cocktails and entertainment.

If you get the VIP ticket ($65) you’ll have access an hour earlier and complimentary valet parking before 6:30 p.m. Fewer people and easy parking at Fair Park? Yes, please.

We’re going to have a long list of restaurants showing up for the April event. But for now we have a preview of those who are joining us as of today:

Blue Mesa Grill

Bundt Cake-A-Holic

Del Sur Tacos

Great One Cookie Company

Harlowe MXM

House of Blues

Kuai Asian Kitchen

Meso Maya

Ojedas Restaurant

The Rustic

Savor

Vaquero Coffee

XO Coffee and Bistro

More to come



I see a restaurant on here that’s in our Top 100 list, too. So don’t miss your chance to snag a ticket as soon as possible: Tuesday morning.

Iron Fork will be from 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, at Centennial Hall at Fair Park, 1001 Washington St. (South Dallas)