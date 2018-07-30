Four New Restaurants — In Dallas Proper — Serving Inventive Asian Fare

Asian cuisine is having a moment right now in DFW.

From the rapid expansion of Carrollton Korea Town to new locations of massive Asian grocery chains like 99 Ranch and H Mart and the micro-Asiatowns quickly gaining a foothold in suburban cities like Plano, we're swimming in xiao long bao, snow ice and hand rolls. But most of the new Asian food is coming to the suburbs, especially Carrollton and Plano — what about that special breed of Dallasite too uppity busy to go north of 635?

Luckily, there are a few solid new Asian and Asian-inspired spots making waves within Dallas city limits. Here's what we're eating right now: