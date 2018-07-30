Four New Restaurants — In Dallas Proper — Serving Inventive Asian Fare

Asian cuisine is having a moment right now in DFW.
From the rapid expansion of Carrollton Korea Town to new locations of massive Asian grocery chains like 99 Ranch and H Mart and the micro-Asiatowns quickly gaining a foothold in suburban cities like Plano, we're swimming in xiao long bao, snow ice and hand rolls. But most of the new Asian food is coming to the suburbs, especially Carrollton and Plano — what about that special breed of Dallasite too
uppity busy to go north of 635?
Luckily, there are a few solid new Asian and Asian-inspired spots making waves within Dallas city limits. Here's what we're eating right now:
Fine China
1914 Commerce St. (Downtown)
This highly anticipated spot at the Statler lets chef Angela Hernandez riff on American Chinese food, to delightful results so far. The restaurant just opened a couple weeks ago, but it's not as hard as you'd think to snag a table. Sample dim sum, Cantonese roast duck and the restaurant's now-famous chilled dan dan noodles.
R&B
1914 Commerce St. (Downtown)
Speaking of the Statler — and chef Angela Hernandez — the downtown hotel unveiled a new fast-casual bao and ramen spot this week, and we're in love. R&B has a small but mighty menu of ramen and fusion bao. Don't skip the cheeseburger bao or their riff on a banh mi bao — that's available quickly for lunch or until 4 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Izakaya RoMan
3211 Oak Lawn Ave. (Oak Lawn)
This delightfully affordable new izakaya on Oak Lawn has a stellar happy hour and covers a wide range of territory, from traditional Japanese home cooking dishes like braised hijiki seaweed salad and classic Japanese tavern foods such as tempura, katsu, curries and bowls of ramen.
Gung Ho
2010 A Greenville Ave. (Lower Greenville)
The oldest restaurant on this list — Gung Ho opened in February in the old Remedy space — deserves a nod because it's come a long way in its short life. Things started a little shaky at this restaurant owned by the team behind HG Sply Co., but Gung Ho has really found its footing. Don't skip the white cloud tiger cry salad ($11), with paper-thin white and black mushrooms mixed with tiny cucumbers, red onions, sesame seeds and fried shallots in a spicy lime vinaigrette.
