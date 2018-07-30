 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/dallasobserver
  • Google Plus
Fine China is a stunner at the Statler.
Fine China is a stunner at the Statler.
Kathy Tran

Four New Restaurants — In Dallas Proper — Serving Inventive Asian Fare

Beth Rankin | July 30, 2018 | 4:00am
AA

Asian cuisine is having a moment right now in DFW.

From the rapid expansion of Carrollton Korea Town to new locations of massive Asian grocery chains like 99 Ranch and H Mart and the micro-Asiatowns quickly gaining a foothold in suburban cities like Plano, we're swimming in xiao long bao, snow ice and hand rolls. But most of the new Asian food is coming to the suburbs, especially Carrollton and Plano — what about that special breed of Dallasite too uppity busy to go north of 635?

Related Stories

Luckily, there are a few solid new Asian and Asian-inspired spots making waves within Dallas city limits. Here's what we're eating right now:

Fine China's tiger’s eye ($12) with bourbon, Gran Classico, vermouth and bitters.
Fine China's tiger’s eye ($12) with bourbon, Gran Classico, vermouth and bitters.
Taylor Adams

Fine China
1914 Commerce St. (Downtown)
This highly anticipated spot at the Statler lets chef Angela Hernandez riff on American Chinese food, to delightful results so far. The restaurant just opened a couple weeks ago, but it's not as hard as you'd think to snag a table. Sample dim sum, Cantonese roast duck and the restaurant's now-famous chilled dan dan noodles.

Do you have a moment to talk about our lord and savior, cheeseburger bao?EXPAND
Do you have a moment to talk about our lord and savior, cheeseburger bao?
Beth Rankin

R&B
1914 Commerce St. (Downtown)
Speaking of the Statler — and chef Angela Hernandez — the downtown hotel unveiled a new fast-casual bao and ramen spot this week, and we're in love. R&B has a small but mighty menu of ramen and fusion bao. Don't skip the cheeseburger bao or their riff on a banh mi bao — that's available quickly for lunch or until 4 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Hand rolls are about to explode across Dallas, but you'll find them in abundance right now at Izakaya RoMan on Oak Lawn.
Hand rolls are about to explode across Dallas, but you'll find them in abundance right now at Izakaya RoMan on Oak Lawn.
Brian Reinhart

Izakaya RoMan
3211 Oak Lawn Ave. (Oak Lawn)
This delightfully affordable new izakaya on Oak Lawn has a stellar happy hour and covers a wide range of territory, from traditional Japanese home cooking dishes like braised hijiki seaweed salad and classic Japanese tavern foods such as tempura, katsu, curries and bowls of ramen.

The blue Hawaiian sundae at Gung Ho.
The blue Hawaiian sundae at Gung Ho.
Kathy Tran

Gung Ho
2010 A Greenville Ave. (Lower Greenville)
The oldest restaurant on this list — Gung Ho opened in February in the old Remedy space — deserves a nod because it's come a long way in its short life. Things started a little shaky at this restaurant owned by the team behind HG Sply Co., but Gung Ho has really found its footing. Don't skip the white cloud tiger cry salad ($11), with paper-thin white and black mushrooms mixed with tiny cucumbers, red onions, sesame seeds and fried shallots in a spicy lime vinaigrette.

 
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and Cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season and the importance of local and regional foodways.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >