II Brothers Is a Classic Neighborhood Bar and Grill in Plano

June 7, 2023 8:00AM

II Brothers in Plano is pushing out some serious from-scratch bar food. Brennan Saul
If you're looking for a place to indulge in some Southern-style comfort food or tasty bar grub while catching a game or belting a tune at karaoke, II Brothers is a great option. This family-owned restaurant in Plano opened in 2008 and has become a local staple for good reason.

During a recent visit, we opted for the sampler platter, $15 for three items. We went with the Thai calamari, a twist on the classic fried appetizer with the added tang of a spicy chili sauce. The cheese sticks aren't your typical from-the-freezer-to-the-fryer variety. The hand-battered panko-like crust had a nice crunch over the gooey mozzarella. You can order wings fried, grilled or breaded, with eight sauce options.

The Brother's Burger comes with two patties and extra cheese; add bacon for $2.50. There's also a Brother's Creation with pimento cheese, applewood bacon, turkey, jalapeño and strawberry jam on wheat toast ($14). All burgers come with fresh-cut fries or hand-battered onion rings.
You know you’ve found a proper Texas establishment when there is a dedicated “keep it light section” on the menu, and that section includes street tacos. We went with the salmon rice bowl, which came recommended. The thick salmon filet had a nice flake and a light dressing of teriyaki sauce. The rice and vegetables were fresh as well.
click to enlarge
Sandwiches and burgers are popular here, but you can also get light dishes.
Brennan Saul
But II Brothers is more than just a spot for food and beverages. It’s also a gathering place for sports fans — from Washington State and Nebraska to the Cowboys and Manchester City. And if you're lucky, you might just walk away from a Cowboys watch party with a piece of signed memorabilia from one of the establishment's raffles. After the game, there are pool tables and a wide selection of arcade games.

The fun doesn’t stop there — karaoke nights (Wednesday through Sunday) are not to be missed. Word on the street is you can hear 10 different versions of “Friends in Low Places” over the course of the five nights. And if you're a trivia buff, stop by on Wednesdays before the singing starts.

There's a bevy of $5 all-day specials every day of the week except Sunday; just about any drink you can think of has a day — even Smirnoff Root Beer (Mondays). Happy Hour runs from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and all day Sunday. Breakfast is served until 2 p.m.

All in all, II Brothers is a great spot to grab some food, catch a game and have a good time with friends and family. With its welcoming staff and lively atmosphere, it's a neighborhood gem that's sure to please.

II Brothers, 8308 Preston Road, Plano. Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 2 a.m.; Saturday – Sunday, 9 a.m. – 2 a.m.
