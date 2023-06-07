II Brothers Is a Classic Neighborhood Bar and Grill in Plano

During a recent visit, we opted for the sampler platter, $15 for three items. We went with the Thai calamari, a twist on the classic fried appetizer with the added tang of a spicy chili sauce. The cheese sticks aren't your typical from-the-freezer-to-the-fryer variety. The hand-battered panko-like crust had a nice crunch over the gooey mozzarella. You can order wings fried, grilled or breaded, with eight sauce options.
The Brother's Burger comes with two patties and extra cheese; add bacon for $2.50. There's also a Brother's Creation with pimento cheese, applewood bacon, turkey, jalapeño and strawberry jam on wheat toast ($14). All burgers come with fresh-cut fries or hand-battered onion rings.
You know you’ve found a proper Texas establishment when there is a dedicated “keep it light section” on the menu, and that section includes street tacos. We went with the salmon rice bowl, which came recommended. The thick salmon filet had a nice flake and a light dressing of teriyaki sauce. The rice and vegetables were fresh as well.
The fun doesn’t stop there — karaoke nights (Wednesday through Sunday) are not to be missed. Word on the street is you can hear 10 different versions of “Friends in Low Places” over the course of the five nights. And if you're a trivia buff, stop by on Wednesdays before the singing starts.
There's a bevy of $5 all-day specials every day of the week except Sunday; just about any drink you can think of has a day — even Smirnoff Root Beer (Mondays). Happy Hour runs from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and all day Sunday. Breakfast is served until 2 p.m.
All in all, II Brothers is a great spot to grab some food, catch a game and have a good time with friends and family. With its welcoming staff and lively atmosphere, it's a neighborhood gem that's sure to please.
II Brothers, 8308 Preston Road, Plano. Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 2 a.m.; Saturday – Sunday, 9 a.m. – 2 a.m.