 Take a Look at The New Grapevine Bar Now Open in Dallas | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

First Look

The New Grapevine Bar Is Open — Here's a Look

The Grapevine Bar has found a new home.
October 16, 2023
Recognizable relics from the original space include this colorful sign.
Recognizable relics from the original space include this colorful sign. Lauren Drewes Daniels
Share this:
The Grapevine bar opened in a little old building that was previously home to Herrera's Mexican food restaurant on Maple Avenue in 1996. The original concept was a wine bar, hence the name, but early regulars wanted something stronger. The place evolved into a quirky come-as-you-are dive bar with salty bartenders where no one, not even you, was taken seriously.

Then the bulldozers came.

Last year Crow Holdings purchased the land under the squat coral-pink building and the owners had to find a new home. And that they did, just 2 miles down the road in the space that used to be Redfield's Tavern on Butler Street, which closed last year.

The original bar had many unique touches, from bathroom doors to nameplates, lights and art. Owners Michelle and Ronny Honea packed up all they could and sold (or gave away) the rest. But with a much bigger space to fill, they had to do some sourcing.

"One day I had Ronny drive to The Colony, Grapevine and Rockwall, each place to get just one chair, which translates to the feeling and vibe of the place," Michelle says of carefully sourcing second-hand furniture and lamps to fill out the bar. After traffic that day, Ronny had her promise no more chairs from Rockwall. Sorry, Rockwall chairs.

Since closing shop at the old space in August, the two have been getting acquainted with the new spot. The redo took a lot longer than they expected, in part because they wanted it to be perfect. New, but like the old space, yet original and welcoming. Work started in May and just last week they were ready to flip the open light on.

Like squinting at a sequin dress and trying to imagine how you'll look in it, they weren't sure how it would really work until customers showed up. As you likely guessed, that dress is dazzling.

"It wasn't until after the customers were here that it all came together," Honea says of the dynamic customers who fill out the curves here. "They're an integral part of The Grapevine."
click to enlarge
It's almost odd to see such a long bar here compared to the small one at the original. But we'll take it.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
The most noticeable difference is the amount of space. Here, there is room after room after room. The original bar was a mid-size sedan at best; the new one is a school bus. What will we do with all this space? We're sure you have some ideas.

In the main room, just in front of the bar, are enough old grandma chairs and couches to make your heart flutter. Above is a cornucopia of colorful pendant lights providing just enough soft light that you won't even need a filter.

To the right of the main entrance is a small stage begging for someone to call it Karaoke and tell it it's pretty. Michelle says they're pondering acquiring a gong to get people off the stage. Opposite that is a pool table: not the original, however. That was sold to the highest bidder.
click to enlarge
They do have some requests, however.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
Walking farther back, a neon sign above an ATM asks guests not to do coke in the bathrooms (it does say "please"). An art collage has random famous people, some with bare, pastie-covered boobs. It was made by a longtime customer who donated the work to the bar and has more for sale if you fancy one (you will).

Of course, we had to check out the bathrooms. Now, don't be disappointed, but ... they're spacious nice.
click to enlarge grapevine bar Dallas
Recognizable relics from the original space include this colorful sign.
Lauren Drewes Daniels

Several outside courtyards give drinkers plenty of space to spread out. The main area has an amazing shade tree overhead, and round picnic tables (the preferred shape as everyone sees everyone) and some square tables sit in front of a wooden stage with the colorful Grapevine light above. Behind that is a cement slab with a basketball court, so you can still get your dunk on after having an Everclear slushie or seven. (Do not do that, actually. Keep the bathrooms nice.)

click to enlarge
Pull up a stool at the Grapevine.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
There's a large kitchen here, but they haven't rolled out any food yet. One step at a time.

Michelle says a grand opening brouhaha is planned for Halloween weekend, with Le Cure playing. Which is literally perfect.

The Grapevine Bar, 2213 Butler St. Monday – Saturday, 2 p.m. – 2 a.m.; Sunday, 1 p.m . – 2 a.m.
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the Dallas Observer's food editor. She started writing about local restaurants, chefs, beer and kouign-amanns in 2011. She's driven through two dirt devils and is certain they were both some type of cosmic force.
Contact: Lauren Drewes Daniels

Trending

James Beard-Nominated Chef Junior Borges Is Out at Meridian

Food & Drink News

James Beard-Nominated Chef Junior Borges Is Out at Meridian

By Chris Wolfgang
Fans Turn Out as Post Malone Cuts the Opening Ribbon at Cowboys-Themed Raising Cane's

Dallas Cowboys

Fans Turn Out as Post Malone Cuts the Opening Ribbon at Cowboys-Themed Raising Cane's

By Alex Gonzalez
Taste-Tested: McDonald's New Mambo Sauce and Sweet & Spicy Jam

Food & Drink News

Taste-Tested: McDonald's New Mambo Sauce and Sweet & Spicy Jam

By Danny Gallagher
A Look at the New Post Malone and Cowboys-Themed Raising Cane's in Dallas

Food & Drink News

A Look at the New Post Malone and Cowboys-Themed Raising Cane's in Dallas

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation