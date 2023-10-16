The New Grapevine Bar Is Open — Here's a Look

The Grapevine bar opened in a little old building that was previously home to Herrera's Mexican food restaurant on Maple Avenue in 1996. The original concept was a wine bar, hence the name, but early regulars wanted something stronger. The place evolved into a quirky come-as-you-are dive bar with salty bartenders where no one, not even you, was taken seriously.
Then the bulldozers came.
Last year Crow Holdings purchased the land under the squat coral-pink building and the owners had to find a new home. And that they did, just 2 miles down the road in the space that used to be Redfield's Tavern on Butler Street, which closed last year.
The original bar had many unique touches, from bathroom doors to nameplates, lights and art. Owners Michelle and Ronny Honea packed up all they could and sold (or gave away) the rest. But with a much bigger space to fill, they had to do some sourcing.
"One day I had Ronny drive to The Colony, Grapevine and Rockwall, each place to get just one chair, which translates to the feeling and vibe of the place," Michelle says of carefully sourcing second-hand furniture and lamps to fill out the bar. After traffic that day, Ronny had her promise no more chairs from Rockwall. Sorry, Rockwall chairs.
Since closing shop at the old space in August, the two have been getting acquainted with the new spot. The redo took a lot longer than they expected, in part because they wanted it to be perfect. New, but like the old space, yet original and welcoming. Work started in May and just last week they were ready to flip the open light on.
Like squinting at a sequin dress and trying to imagine how you'll look in it, they weren't sure how it would really work until customers showed up. As you likely guessed, that dress is dazzling.
"It wasn't until after the customers were here that it all came together," Honea says of the dynamic customers who fill out the curves here. "They're an integral part of The Grapevine."
In the main room, just in front of the bar, are enough old grandma chairs and couches to make your heart flutter. Above is a cornucopia of colorful pendant lights providing just enough soft light that you won't even need a filter.
To the right of the main entrance is a small stage begging for someone to call it Karaoke and tell it it's pretty. Michelle says they're pondering acquiring a gong to get people off the stage. Opposite that is a pool table: not the original, however. That was sold to the highest bidder.
Of course, we had to check out the bathrooms. Now, don't be disappointed, but ... they're spacious nice.
Several outside courtyards give drinkers plenty of space to spread out. The main area has an amazing shade tree overhead, and round picnic tables (the preferred shape as everyone sees everyone) and some square tables sit in front of a wooden stage with the colorful Grapevine light above. Behind that is a cement slab with a basketball court, so you can still get your dunk on after having an Everclear slushie or seven. (Do not do that, actually. Keep the bathrooms nice.)
Michelle says a grand opening brouhaha is planned for Halloween weekend, with Le Cure playing. Which is literally perfect.
The Grapevine Bar, 2213 Butler St. Monday – Saturday, 2 p.m. – 2 a.m.; Sunday, 1 p.m . – 2 a.m.