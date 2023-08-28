 The Owl Bar & Boards in Frisco Houses the Dallas Area's Largest Alcohol Selection | Dallas Observer
In Frisco, The Owl Bar & Boards Houses the Dallas Area's Largest Alcohol Selection

More than 140 types of tequila, 100 bourbons and 50 variations of vodka make The Owl Bar & Boards a must-visit destination.
August 28, 2023
The back wall is stocked with a library-like selection of alphabetized alcohol.
The back wall is stocked with a library-like selection of alphabetized alcohol. Anisha Holla
It might come as a surprise that the Dallas area's largest selection of alcohol and spirits is housed not in Dallas proper, but slightly north in her ‘burbs. More than 140 types of tequila, 100 bourbons and 50 variations of vodka make The Owl Bar & Boards a must-visit destination on a free weekend night. It’s a delight for the shot-takers, cocktail-sippers and adventure-seekers in the house.

A mesmerizing display of liquor greets visitors upon entering the self-seating dining room. The entire back wall is studded with bottles of different colors, shapes and brands. It’s a museum of sorts; 35 different types of alphabetized scotch sit next to an imported collection of more than 14 mezcals. Japanese whisky deserves its own shelf space on the wall, next to bottles full of its Irish cousin. A host of different tequilas, rums and scotches retail for between $7 for a shot of jalapeño tequila and $210 for the 25-year-aged Macallan scotch whisky. Luckily, there’s a loose directory (with pricing) for guidance. Grab a seat at the bar and get lost in two full pages of hard alcohol selection. That’s only the beginning.
Large, tinted windows give the space a grand feel from the outside.
Anisha Holla
Specialty crafted beverages make a trip here all the more exciting. Fun drinks like the house Mexican Candy — swirled with watermelon and tobacco sauce — complement those like the Grumpy Irish Coffee, blended with two types of Irish whisky. Clever names like the Mona Lisa are attached to a grapefruit-flavored gin drink, and a $50 drink flight offers a sample of the five most popular. An almost obnoxious bell behind the bar cheers you on as you sip (or chug).

It gets better. The new Frisco spot stands true to the second part of its name with boards full of artisan pizzas, pretzels and shareable desserts. Owl-themed names like “The Hoot” herald a margherita pizza brushed in a blanket of red sauce and dollops of fresh mozzarella. The Owl Capone, Dr. Whooo and Fat Owlbert are other pizza creations.
The Hoot is a cleverly named version of a Margherita pizza.
Anisha Holla
Pizzas are thin-crusted enough to be considered light, but big enough to satiate the appetite. Drinks lead well into the screech pizza — decorated in pepperoni and a hot sauce drizzle — or perhaps an Owl Pacino, dressed in fig jam, prosciutto and goat cheese. Priced between $17 and $20, the pizzas are complemented by giant boards of artisan pretzels and dips. Munch on the Bavarian pretzel that’s about the size of a human head, served hanging over an array of three mustards.
Order a $12 Bavarian pretzel, served with three different types of mustard.
Anisha Holla
End with a s’mores board, which offers a meticulously arranged spread of Hershey bars, marshmallows and graham crackers. It’s a comically guileless dish, plated as a $16 piece of sophisticated artwork. The childhood nostalgia of fireside s’mores seems almost awkward against the massive selection of liquors perched on the back wall. But we’re not complaining. Where else can you satisfy your pining for childhood memories and that itch for a shot of tequila in the same room?

The Owl Bar & Boards, 6363 Dallas Parkway, No. 120, Frisco. Bar hours: Monday – Thursday, 3 p.m. – midnight; Friday, 3 p.m. – 2 a.m.; Saturday, noon – 2 a.m.; Sunday, noon – midnight. Kitchen hours: Monday – Friday, 3–9 p.m.; Saturday – Sunday, noon – 9 p.m.
