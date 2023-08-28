In Frisco, The Owl Bar & Boards Houses the Dallas Area's Largest Alcohol Selection

It might come as a surprise that the Dallas area's largest selection of alcohol and spirits is housed not in Dallas proper, but slightly north in her ‘burbs. More than 140 types of tequila, 100 bourbons and 50 variations of vodka make The Owl Bar & Boards a must-visit destination on a free weekend night. It’s a delight for the shot-takers, cocktail-sippers and adventure-seekers in the house.
A mesmerizing display of liquor greets visitors upon entering the self-seating dining room. The entire back wall is studded with bottles of different colors, shapes and brands. It’s a museum of sorts; 35 different types of alphabetized scotch sit next to an imported collection of more than 14 mezcals. Japanese whisky deserves its own shelf space on the wall, next to bottles full of its Irish cousin. A host of different tequilas, rums and scotches retail for between $7 for a shot of jalapeño tequila and $210 for the 25-year-aged Macallan scotch whisky. Luckily, there’s a loose directory (with pricing) for guidance. Grab a seat at the bar and get lost in two full pages of hard alcohol selection. That’s only the beginning.
It gets better. The new Frisco spot stands true to the second part of its name with boards full of artisan pizzas, pretzels and shareable desserts. Owl-themed names like “The Hoot” herald a margherita pizza brushed in a blanket of red sauce and dollops of fresh mozzarella. The Owl Capone, Dr. Whooo and Fat Owlbert are other pizza creations.
The Owl Bar & Boards, 6363 Dallas Parkway, No. 120, Frisco. Bar hours: Monday – Thursday, 3 p.m. – midnight; Friday, 3 p.m. – 2 a.m.; Saturday, noon – 2 a.m.; Sunday, noon – midnight. Kitchen hours: Monday – Friday, 3–9 p.m.; Saturday – Sunday, noon – 9 p.m.